Going on an egg hunt in search for yolks of gold

Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

The van Andel family started selling eggs to help teach their son maths, but it's quickly turned into a lesson in supply and demand.

The family of five’s rural home is the first stop in a search for those elusive golden yolks.

With a nationwide shortage leaving the kitchen staple in high demand, we journeyed out of Nelson, away from the supermarkets in search of farm fresh eggs from a roadside stall.

The shortage came after a ban on battery-caged hens, announced in 2012, came into effect at the end of 2022, leaving some supermarket shelves bae and forcing some stores to limit purchases.

But, it appears the bare shelves are stretching into the back-blocks too.

Driving along the Moutere Highway we think we’ve cracked it when a sign points us down a road with the promise of free-range eggs for $6 a dozen in Redwood Valley.

But then the stall for Axl and Allison’s Eggs sports the sold-out sign.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Axl and Allison van Andel with their egg stall in Redwood Valley, Nelson.

Emerging from the house holding her newborn, Claire van Andel explains the business was set up by her husband to help Axl, 11, understand maths, and now Allison, 2, is getting in on the business too.

Axl collects and cleans the eggs, and gets $5 profit after expenses like feed and petrol are accounted for.

Having only run the stall for a few months demand was definitely increasing, but with only 40 chickens at their property they couldn’t keep up. They were now getting five or six cars pulling up a day with some people buying two or three dozen at a time, so they were quickly selling out, she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A sign on Moutere Highway points to the egg stall run by siblings Axl and Allison van Andel.

“We used to have plenty of leftovers.”

Many people were also asking if they could buy chickens, but they would direct them to a chicken farm down the road, she said.

Further down the road in Upper Moutere a roadside box at Moutere Blooms has a lone box of eggs for sale at $7.

On into Riwaka and there are no eggs available in the vegetable shop at Thomas Bros.

Shania Hawkins said eggs had always been a popular item, but they were selling “a lot faster” now.

She typically ordered in about 12 dozen at a time, but that had increased to 20.

Heading back towards Nelson, a swing down Redwood Rd towards Rabbit Island takes us to Growell where Dennis Cassidy is getting ready to sell fruit to the beach goers heading to the beach for picnics.

They also sell eggs from their own chickens and those of neighbours. Demand was definitely up compared to last year, he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A lone dozen eggs was available at a stall in Upper Moutere.

But, while demand was up that also reflected the heightened the time of year, with all the holidaymakers in town boosting the population, he said.

“It’s always up in the summer period.”

With the flock down due to the change to free-range, and the price of feed going up there were going to be ongoing shortages, and people would have to expect prices to go up too, he said.

“There’s a whole lot of realisations here. Eggs will not be just an easy, cheap meal any more.”