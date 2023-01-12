Which 'great' restaurants did Jimmy Carr visit in New Plymouth?

A restaurateur had only just found out who comedian Jimmy Carr was when he served him dinner at his New Plymouth restaurant on Tuesday.

Pushkar Junnare, who owns Area 41, said he had to research the name of the British-Irish comedian after some of his customers started talking about a show in town on Wednesday.

Later that night, Carr surprised Junnare by walking into the Italian restaurant.

Junnare said for famous people and celebrities it was very important that they could enjoy their meals in peace while in restaurants and other places, so he instructed the staff to treat him just like one of the other hundred customers of the night.

”We didn’t take any pictures because it’s a matter of privacy and we wanted him to enjoy the experience.”

Carr was very discreet, Junnare added, but seemed to enjoy his meal, though Junnare was sorry he didn’t have the chance to serve the star his signature apple millefeuille for dessert.

“Maybe next time,” he said.

After taking a stab at New Plymouth on Twitter, Carr said he enjoyed the hospitality nonetheless.

Carr, who is best known as the host of TV shows including Distraction and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, praised the “great” restaurants in New Plymouth while calling one of the most remarkable sights of the town, the Wind Wand, a “ball on a stick”.

Stuff understands Carr has been to two other restaurants in New Plymouth, Snug Lounge and Social Kitchen.

The comedian continued to make fun of the region during his sold-out show on Wednesday night, singling out Inglewood and poking at the Len Lye sculpture.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Area 41 owner Pushkar Junnare had only just found out who Jimmy Carr was when the star walked into his restaurant for dinner.

The show brought large crowds to the Taranaki town and Junnare said trade was up as a result.

“Most of the guests who went to the show had pre-dinner and drinks here. We have been very busy,” Junnare said.

Carr will play Whanganui’s Royal Opera on Thursday night, before heading to Palmerston North.

Here is a full rundown of Carr’s NZ tour schedule:

Whanganui - Royal Whanganui Opera House, Thursday, January 12

Palmerston North - Regent on Broadway, Friday, January 13

Wellington - Michael Fowler Centre, Saturday, January 14

Nelson - Trafalgar Centre, Monday, January 16

Christchurch - Christchurch Arena, Tuesday, January 17

Dunedin - Town Hall, Wednesday, January 18

Invercargill - Civic Theatre, Thursday, January 19

Auckland - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Saturday, January 21

Hawkes Bay - Toitoi Events Centre, Wednesday, January 25

Tauranga - Trustpower Arena Baypark, Thursday, January 26

Hamilton - Globox Arena Claudelands, Friday, January 27

Hawkes Bay – Toitoi Events Centre, Tuesday, January 31