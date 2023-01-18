New Plymouth bakery owners say 'community the key ingredient' to their success

Piccolo Morso bakery owners, husband-and-wife, Kamal Singh (who is holding their son Arian) and Julia Kaur wanted to put on a party for the community to say thanks.

While the quality of pies and doughnuts is one measure of a decent bakery, a Taranaki couple says the community is the key ingredient to their success.

Husband-and-wife Kamal Singh and Julia Kaur have owned Piccolo Morso, in Fitzroy for two years, but Tuesday marked its 15th year in the bakery business.

As a way to say thanks, the couple threw a party for the public complete with a huge, cream-smothered sponge cake to mark the occasion.

The free event included face-painting, a colouring-in table and live music, along with a chance to self-decorate store-bought cupcakes and doughnuts with icing, sprinkles and lollies.

While Kaur, who completed her baker’s apprenticeship at Piccolo Morso, cited “consistency and quality” as being important to the store’s longevity, Singh said the other important ingredient was the community.

“It’s not just a business, it’s about family,” he said.

About 18 people worked at the Fitzroy bakery, including the pair, and it had developed a strong ethos of giving back.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Childcare buddies Cooper Michielson, Hiwa-i-te-rangi Blackburn, Madison Clement and William Ward, didn't waste anytime tucking into their cupcake creations.

This includes donating leftover food to the likes of the Beach St men’s shelter in Fitzroy, the Salvation Army and the On the House charity, which provides surplus food to people in need.

Filling bellies is part of Kaur’s DNA, as she is a third-generation baker in her family.

Last year, her Timaru-based father Bernie Sugrue, of Bernie’s Bakery, won a bronze medal for his garlic ciabatta at the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards.

He also supplies Countdown supermarkets with about 8000 loaves of ciabatta every week.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth sisters, Evie Tofts, 6, and Cobie Tofts, 5, had their faces painted before having a go at decorating their sweet treat of choice at Piccolo Morso's 15-year celebration.

Meanwhile, Singh’s career in hospitality started 10 years ago when he moved from India to New Plymouth to train as a chef.

As owners, they have more flexibility and are able to manage a variety of work tasks, or just mingle with the customers while juggling the care of their 2-year-old son Arian.

The couple confirmed they were in the bakery business for the long-haul with a brand refresh the next item on the agenda.

Kaur said it would focus on developing the story of Piccolo Morso, and weaving in the Italian-inspired theme.

But with more than two million pies filling hungry tummies already under the shop’s belt since it opened in 2008, the couple were keen to reassure customers that the Kiwi bakery staple wouldn’t be going anywhere.