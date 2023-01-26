No, Nigella Lawson, pavlova is not an Australian dish (but it might not be Kiwi, either)

English food personality Nigella Lawson has, seemingly inadvertently if somewhat naively, waded into a long-raging culture war with a recipe posted for Australia Day.

“Getting in early with Wednesday’s recipe of the day and it’s a special one for Australia Day,” the writer and TV presenter tweeted.

“Lemon pavlova!”

While the pav in question looks quite delicious, a mini-storm has, predictably, erupted in the comments.

Some tried to warn her of the coming deluge. “Wait till the Kiwis read this...” cautioned a reply tweet.

Some went the gentle correction route. “Madam, just so we’re clear, the pavlova is a New Zealand dessert,” one tweet corrected.

Others were more blunt: “Way to wind up the Kiwis!”

The question of pavlova’s origin wasn’t the only thing riling up Twitter users.

“How does it pair with haggis?” asked a reply that was one of several to allude to the fact that January 25, the day Lawson posted the tweet, was Burns Night, a Scottish tradition celebrating the life of poet Robbie Burns.

Supplied Nigella Lawson joins Manu Feildel as a judge on the new season of My Kitchen Rules Australia.

Several other tweets sought to educate Lawson about the origins of Australia Day, a national holiday that has become increasingly controversial over the last few years as it celebrates the beginning of British colonisation in Australia and, therefore, the oppression of indigenous Aboriginal people.

“Thursday is a deeply sad and distressed day for the indigenous people of Australia and we very much hope to change the date soon,” reads one. “Feelings about it are finally shifting here so it would be great if British people could not act like it’s a celebration. Thanks.”

Another says: “Thanks for thinking of us on what will hopefully be the last time we have Australia Day on January 26.”

While that will hopefully give Lawson pause for thought, when it comes to pavlova, she may have the last laugh.

Nigella Lawson Controversy aside, the pav in question looks delicious.

Kiwis may have claimed victory when, in 2010, the Oxford English Dictionary said in its definition of the word “pavlova” that it was invented in New Zealand, in 2015 a pair of researchers – one a New Zealander, one Australian – found the meringue-based dessert’s origins lay in neither country.

Instead, they found, its development had more to do with Lawson’s native England.

Crowded House, however? That’s a Kiwi band.