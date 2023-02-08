The $2 rice dish that withstood earthquakes, Covid and a cost of living crisis

Despite its name, Dumplings on Riccarton's signature dish is $2 rice. The price hasn't gone up in more than 30 years.

For more than 30 years, Christchurch restaurant Dumplings has offered its famous $2 rice. Through relocations, earthquakes, Covid closures and other price hikes, it has stood steadfast. So much so that the price became part of the dish’s name.

Even now, in the face of inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, it is resolute.

Owner Mary Kaywah said the price of other Dumplings menu items had been forced up lately, but they couldn’t increase the price of their iconic dish – fried rice with a special meat sauce. “We’re known for it,” she said, “You can’t really change it.”

Its demand is testament to its popularity – 30 to 40 kilograms are served daily.

The eatery celebrates 36 years of feeding the masses in Christchurch this year. Its origin story starts in Ashburton, where Mary grew up.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The brains behind Dumplings on Riccarton and its famous $2 rice: Mary, left, and Gum Kaywah.

Her Chinese parents moved to New Zealand knowing little about the culture of their new home. “So they had to learn to make things like back in China,” Mary said.

It sparked a family competition to create the best dumplings and steam buns. Mary naturally learnt the skills.

Mary and her husband Pete’s first foray into running a business was a fish and chip shop. That lasted 11 years, until the land was sold.

After seeing how café culture was taking off, Mary figured she could do the same with dumplings.

She found a vacant shop, “and it went from there”, she said.

Since then, the restaurant has moved seven times, finally settling on Riccarton Rd.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Other menu items at Dumplings on Riccarton have faced price rises, but the $2 rice has held firm.

Mary credits the customers for developing their most popular menu item.

The sauce on $2 rice, developed from meat gravy, was initially intended for the steam buns, but customers started asking for it on their rice. The combination stuck.

Until two years ago, the face of Dumplings was Pete Wah, Mary’s husband, but since he retired, the business has been run by their daughter, Gum Kaywah, with her mum as her right-hand woman preparing the dishes.

“Everybody gives dad all the glory, but mum is the brains,” Gum said. “I’m so proud of what mum has created.”

Gum began working at Dumplings outside school hours when she was 12 and continued through her teenage years while studying.

She eventually left the family business to pursue her own career, but returned in 2019 when her brother, Jeremy, who was born soon after Dumplings first opened, got sick. He died in 2019 of heart complications, aged 33.

Gum said she had watched generations of customers go through the doors.

“They’ve watched me grow up and now they’re grandparents [and] their grandkids come in.”