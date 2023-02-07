Seven eggs for $150? The national egg shortage hits Te Anau

A Te Anau man has advertised seven size eight eggs for $150 as the national egg shortage hits his home town.

Seven eggs for $150 – that’s a bit quacked!

As the national egg shortage hits Te Anau in Southland, one man has taken the chance to make a quick buck.

Josh Beatty listed seven size eight eggs for $150 on the Te Anau Community Information page on social media, and said he would deliver them locally ‘’for a small charge’’.

Beatty has been approached for comment. Whether he was serious about his sale remains unclear, but it seems those commenting weren’t having a bar of it.

READ MORE:

* National shortage of hens leads to extra egg demand

* The rising supplier costs of eggs could make your Sunday brunch more expensive

* Nationwide egg shortage could hit shell-shocked Kiwis in the back pocket



One said the post ‘’must be a yoke’’ while another said he “couldn't afford to shell out that much”.

In response to a question, Beatty replied that there were no eggs at the town’s Fresh Choice supermarket, and he was ‘’just trying to make a dollar”.

A staff member at Fresh Choice said confirmed there were no eggs at the store and they would be arriving on Monday afternoon.

1 NEWS Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

“The national egg shortage has taken a bit longer to get to us but it’s only been a day and a half of no eggs,’’ she said.

The supermarket’s website was advertising a 10-pack of size six eggs for $7.80 and size eight eggs for $10.70 on Monday.

The country’s egg shortage – due to a shortage of egg laying hens due to a new code of welfare system – is expected to ease later this year.

On Monday, 50,000 hens are estimated to have died after a fire at a huge barn laying operation at Orini north of Hamilton on Waitangi Day.

But Zeagold Foods – which describes itself as the country’s largest egg producer – said on Monday that all 12 staff on duty at the Old Rd site were safe after the blaze.

The fire was first thought to have killed 75,000 birds and two laying sheds were lost, raising fears of additional egg shortages throughout the country.

However, Zeagold Nutrition chief executive John McKay said in a statement late Monday that the death toll was lower than first thought: “I want to assure New Zealanders that we’ll be working hard to continue to supply eggs and get back to full capacity as soon as possible.

“The reality is the losses at Orini represent only 1.4% of the layer hen population nationally so while it’s a tragic loss it won’t have a significant impact on egg supply.”

Last week, cruise ship staff had tried to clean out a shop’s supply of eggs when it berthed at Dunedin’s Port Chalmers.