How to set up your flat with supermarket essentials for under $200

Get your first supermarket trip right and you’ll be set up for easy shopping down the line.

Welcome to your new home.

Your first flat can feel like a key to freedom, but it’s also a void into which you throw all your money.

So before you sink it all on fake plants and party favours, you and the flatmates must embark on the first, mammoth supermarket shop of the year – the one that will set you up so your weekly shops are top-ups for fresh stuff, and anything you run out of.

To stop you from wading through the aisles aimlessly, tempted by impulse purchases, Stuff has created a guide to the must-buys and can-avoids for your first supermarket trip.

The list was compiled after consulting multiple generations of renters, but if we missed anything, or you’ve got a hack to make things cheaper, contact sinead.gill@stuff.co.nz.

Buy like you’re preparing for an apocalypse

If this is your first time out of home you probably don’t know how tedious and time-consuming cooking can be, let alone how to do it well. Your first shop is about surviving, not thriving.

Focus on the main food groups and work your way from there in future, smaller shops.

STUFF Critic editor Erin Gourley talks about the best and worst flat-competition, while Castle St residents show off their flatting situation.

We’re talking about getting protein (essential for energy levels) from basic tins of beans (not the fancy chilli con carne stuff that’s four times the price) and tins of tuna or chicken for the meat-eaters.

A protein cheat for when funds are low, or you want to up your intake without making a whole meal is milk powder. A $13.50 bag from Countdown has 32 servings of 7.4 grams of protein. Compared to the price of a dozen size 6 eggs, that’s 2.3 times the amount. Make a very creamy glass of milk or use it as a crude stock for a meal.

Frozen bags of veggies are your best bet for getting in green stuff without breaking the bank, and for some fibre. Buy different types of pasta to keep things interesting, and if you know how to cook rice without burning it, a 5 kilo bag can work out to around $0.20 a serving.

Breakfast is affordably done with wheat biscuits or oats. Chuck on some tinned fruit, and now you’ve avoided scurvy.

Unsplash Porridge with tinned or frozen fruit is a cheap, healthy breakfast.

Other essentials include a solid bag of sugar, a bag of flour, and cooking oil. Chucking on white vinegar and baking soda is a good idea, too, since combined they make for a good homemade cleaner, and separately are useful in various meals.

For fresh vegetables, your wallet will thank you for making the effort to go to the farmers market some other day. The real survivalist move is to plant your own, with seeds you can find at the supermarket. Plants like spinach seem impossible to mess up, and there’s an online planting calendar with NZ seasons in mind.

Condiments and seasonings are your best friend

Sauce is one of the most underrated items you can get at a supermarket, especially if it’s your first big shop.

Sauce and other condiments will fix even the bleakest of meals. Soy sauce and sweet chilli sauce is guaranteed to get you through hard times – get the biggest one you can find. Generic tomato and BBQ sauces are classics, and you can even buy these in vats of 2L.

They’re savers if you didn’t season your food properly during the cooking process. Seasoning is an art form best learnt through trial and error and cooking tutorials, but let’s just say it’s more than just salt and pepper.

Some seasoning items that came highly recommended were dried stock cubes, onion powder, garlic powder, the generic ‘mixed herb’ and ‘mixed spices’ mixes, and a bottle of Moroccan spice.

Cleaning supplies

For your first shop you can get away with skipping some cleaning items, but there’s only so long you’ll be able to play chicken with the flatmates over who should deal with the scum around the shower before starts growing mushrooms.

A cream surface cleanser like Jif, or it’s baking soda counterpart, will cover a lot of bathroom and kitchen basics, and aren’t as expensive as some of the boutique cleaning products. Toilet paper is also an obvious must, though its cheapest option won’t be pleasant.

Stuff Cheap proteins, frozen veg, tinned fruit, cleaning supplies and few judicious condiments are among the items you should stock up on when you first move in.

A dish brush, scouring pad and dish washing liquid are essential. For the latter, it was highly recommended to spend the extra $1 and get something that wasn’t lemon or lime scented.

A roll of reusable cloth wipes and generic surface spray were also invaluable, and it’s worth getting a bucket and mop while you’re there, but everything else could be added to your growing stock of supplies on an as-need basis.

The list:

Tins of: fruit, beans, chicken, tuna, veggies like tomatoes

Frozen: mixed veggies, meat of your choosing

Fresh: Onions

Bag/box of: oats, wheat biscuits, pasta, rice,

Cheese if you must, milk powder if you dare, bread and/or wraps for easy lunches

Spreads like vegemite, jam or peanut butter. Coffee, tea bags and hot chocolate.

Sauces of your choosing, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, cooking oil, spice and herb mixes

Toilet paper, laundry liquid/powder, large rubbish bags, bucket and mop

Dishwashing liquid, dish brush, sponge/scourer

Multipurpose spray, cream surface cleaner, roll of cloths

Baking paper, cling wrap or containers

Bonus purchases if you have money left over: Extension cord, multi-plug box (not to be used with the extension cord), wet wipes for environmentally unfriendly but convenient cleaning up on the go.

The cost

A fair few of these items would likely be shared with your flatmates, and those costs should be too. But keeping that aside, you should be able to get these basics for under $200 at Pak n Save, based on a mock online shop.