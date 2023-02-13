What should I do with the food in my fridge and freezer when the power goes out?

Tinned vegetables are much cheaper and as healthy as fresh, but let's not compare apples to oranges.

Tens of thousands of homes are without power thanks to Cyclone Gabrielle, which means tens of thousands of Kiwis are wondering what to do with fridges and freezers full of slowly warming food.

On the one hand, none of us want to waste food if we can avoid it, particularly with the current exorbitant prices at the supermarket checkout.

But we don’t want to risk our health by serving up spoiled food, either.

So what to do?

The first rule, says Vince Arbuckle, head of food safety at MPI, is: open the fridge or freezer as little as possible, to keep the cold air in and the room temperature air out.

Then different considerations come into play, depending on what you’re chilling, and how.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff The better-stocked your freezer, the more efficiently it runs – and the longer it will take to defrost.

In the freezer

“If there’s a lot of stuff in there, you’ll be surprised by how long it will keep frozen for,” Arbuckle says. “If you’ve got a good seal and the door shut it will hold temperature for quite a long time, so will be slow to defrost. You should get six to eight hours with a well-packed freezer.”

Frozen meats, fish or prepared meals will give a visual clue as to whether they’re safe to keep in the freezer once the power’s back on.

“If you can see icicles on the package, that’s an indication they’re in a low-temperature zone,” Arbuckle says.

Trust your eyes and nose, too; if it looks or smells rotten, then bin it.

Supplied Vince Arbuckle says the best thing you can do during a power cut is avoid opening your fridge and freezer as much as possible.

If the frozen food looks and smells ok but has come up to within the realms of room temperature, you’ll need to either cook it as quickly as possible, or bin it. During a protracted power cut consider whether you could use a gas barbecue to give a packet of frozen mince or sausages a longer life.

Frozen vegetables are a less enticing environment for harmful bacteria than proteins, Arbuckle says. Even if your bag of mixed veg is more or less defrosted you can refreeze it with little risk, though it might not be that nice to eat.

“You’ve got to make a call as to, do you really want it,” Arbuckle says. The defrosted frozen veg will have lost a lot of water and taken on a sludgy texture, though it might be safe enough from a food safety perspective.

Some frozen foods will be impossible to save – ice cream, for example, will never return to its previous form once defrosted. In some instances you’ll have to cut your losses.

In the fridge

You can triage the contents of your fridge by concentrating first on using the foods that have use-by dates.

“Don’t worry about the [specific] dates,” says Arbuckle, “worry about the fact it has a use-by, which says it’s at risk.”

A full fridge is a terrifying thing when the power goes out.

Manufacturers assume things like dairy products or deli meats will be kept chilled until they reach their use-by date. If they hit 5 degrees or so for a sustained period they represent a serious health risk.

”Focus on products with use-by dates and if in any doubt, throw those out.”

Best before dates, however, are less of a concern. Some people keep their tomato and soy sauce in the pantry anyway, and foods with best before dates tend to be stable even if not in controlled temperatures. If they look and smell fine, they probably are.

Fruit and veg will spoil very slowly and are much lower risk anyway than the likes of meat and dairy, Arbuckle says. Unless they are very obviously rotten they’re fine to use even after a day or two at warmer temps.

No matter how stuffed your fridge and freezer, Arbuckle does not recommend pre-emptively cooking all the food in the house in advance of a possible power cut; that would only leave you with a lot of food you’ll have to consume quickly.

He does, however, suggest doing a little stocktake, so you know what you’ll have to pay attention to first in the event you lose power.