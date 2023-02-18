Move over Jamie Oliver; son Buddy Bear has your job nailed

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's son Buddy Bear is following in his dad's footsteps, showing us how to cook a tuna pasta dish on social media.

He’s only 12, but Buddy Bear Oliver is already following in dad Jamie Oliver’s steps, cooking up a storm on social media.

His dad, who has an Instagram following of 9.3 million, has posted a video of Buddy Bear popping up from behind a table, introducing himself and then setting about preparing a tuna pasta recipe. And he’s a natural – he’s got the patter and the skills to go with it. He even speaks and bobs around just like his dad.

“Who’s on #HalfTerm this week?” Jamie asks in his “Cooking Buddies” clip. “My boy Buddy has a load of delicious recipes for you and the kids to get stuck into over on my website like this super easy tuna pasta...he gets his love of pasta from his dad haha.”

Supplied And here’s dad Jamie Oliver hosting Jamie's Easy Meals At Christmas.

And here’s just some of Buddy Bear’s chat: “Hi guys, it’s me Buddy, and today I’m going to show you how to make one of my favourite dishes, but, thing is, I’ve never made it before, and we’re just going to see how it goes, and you guys are gonna come with me.

“So the first thing we do is chop up a leek. As you can see we’ve washed it. We’re gonna start from the white end, and we’re gonna cut about half way. You should always be careful and always have an adult around because it can be quite dangerous.”

He’s using leeks because “they don’t make you cry, and we don’t want to cry – we’re all happy today”.

Buddy Bear even has a bowl of soapy water nearby to wash his hands after chopping up a chilli. And he’s very hands-on like his dad, squishing tinned tomatoes in his hands. But there’s a funny moment when he removes the dried spaghetti from the pack and it spills all over the place. Good on Jamie for not cutting that out.

“Don’t me mean to me in the comments,” he says as he dishes up his tuna pasta. We wouldn’t dream of it Buddy, even as we see him wiping the smears at the side of the plate with the sleeve of his hoodie.

“This is definitely better than Dad’s. This is amazing, proving once again that kids can cook,” he says.

And the comments are good: “I am Chinese,” writes one viewer. “About 20 years ago on the TV shows, it was your father who inspired me to cook western food. Both your father and I were young at the time. What an amazing feeling to see your cooking demonstration after 20 years! Thank you so much you did a great job.”

Would be interesting to know what the other Oliver siblings think – that’s Poppy, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.