The flat-out success of a Taranaki company pumping out pancakes 24/7

Demand for its pancakes, crepes and bellinis has seen factory production go 24/7.

The boss of a multi-million dollar pancake company says its rapid rise comes down to two key ingredients – the quality of its product and the staff who make it happen.

Natalie Innes has been the chief executive of Taranaki-based Van Dyck Fine Foods for the past five years, which has also been a period of “crazy” growth within the business famous for its pancakes, crepes and bellinis.

Founded in 1999 by Inge Vercammen and Marcel Naenan, the company is now owned by Oriens Capital, with its product range sold under the brand name of Marcel’s Pancakes.

About 70 people work at the Bell Block factory, and its distribution network includes New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan and the Pacific Islands.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Van Dyck Fine Foods communications manager Zara Ryan and Campbell Fleming, who oversees sales and marketing, keep an eye on the gluten-free crepes, which make up about 5% of production.

Innes said the business had grown 30% year-on-year, and production at its specialist plant was now 24/7 in order to keep up with demand.

It had got to the stage where it needed to build its own power supply, which was under construction.

In terms of sales, supplying supermarkets was one strand, while food service customers, which includes providing hotels, cafes and aged care facilities with its product range, was another.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The production line at Van Dyck Fine Foods is highly automated, but people still play a key role in quality control.

Growing its market in Australia was a strategic focus for the company, Innes said, and would likely remain so for the next three years.

Innes believed the quality of the product, developed from a traditional recipe bought to the region from Belgium by the former owners, helped cement its popularity.

“We need to be the guardians of that quality going forward.”

This financial year the factory was on track to make 150 million pancakes. Innes said the plant had the ability to pump out 46,000 pancakes per hour.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Van Dyck Fine Foods chief executive Natalie Innes, and sales & marketing manager Campbell Fleming, says the pancake company is growing at a rate of 30% year-on-year.

About 64% of what is made at the factory is exported overseas, with about 200, 40-foot containers heading offshore each year.

Sales and marketing manager Campbell Fleming, who had worked for the company for three years, said the company’s biggest problem at the moment was keeping up with production.

Despite its rapid growth, Innes said the company had no plans to move out of the region.

“We’re massive supporters of Taranaki.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Factory worker Crystal, who did not want to give her surname, gets the boxed product ready for pick-up.

Innes said the factory was built with the future in mind and it owned land nearby in order to assist with plans to expand, which were on the horizon.

While aspects of the production were highly automated, the importance of people to the business, in terms of the specialist skills they brought to the workplace to ensure a top-notch product headed out the doors, remained paramount, she said.

Innes said the environment was also a big focus for the business, with 85% of its waste recycled.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Van Dyck Fine Foods factory in Taranaki is in the business of making pancakes, crepes and blinis, and due to demand, it's now a 24/7 operation.

Its packaging and cardboard was recycled, while any food waste was donated to nearby pig farms.

Meanwhile, with Pancake Day on Tuesday, Innes expected the factory to heat up in a different way when staff went head-to-head in their in-house competition to see who could come up with the best topping.

Caramel was a winner for Innes every time, while Fleming said he couldn’t bypass banoffee.