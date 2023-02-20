Good food, drink and company - Summer Feastival Taranaki a great success

Stuart Greenhill, of Fenton Street Gin, entertains diners at the Long Table in Ohangai, which was part of Summer Feastival Taranaki.

Eating dinner outside while watching the sun go down on Taranaki Maunga was one of the treats shared by those attending the Long Table in Ohangai on Saturday night.

The Long Table was one of 25 events that made up Summer Feastival Taranaki.

More than 75% of tickets were sold, and eight events sold out. Not included in the ticketed events was a pop-up in Oakura, a collaboration between Serial Griller and Shining Peak Brewery, a family event that attracted about 200 people over the day.

Down in South Taranaki 40 people came together at Ohangai, a venue that caters for events, weddings and corporate functions.

READ MORE:

* Summer Feastival Taranaki - 25 events to savour



People dined al fresco at two long tables where a shared meal of beef, chicken, potatoes, salad and vegetables was followed by a chocolate and mandarin desert. All washed down with cocktails made with Fenton Street Gin.

Afterwards people stood chatting round the fire pit, before Weir Bros took those from New Plymouth home on its bus.

It was their first long table, Ohangai owner and chef Helen D’Arth said.

“The thought behind it was, after the past couple of tough years in hospitality and people being so disconnected, we wanted to create an event that really connected people again, and there’s no better way to do it than sharing a meal.”

Even the weather turned up to the party and the sun setting over the maunga provided the perfect backdrop.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better night. It was beautiful.”

Lots of thought and planning went into the event, D’Arth said.

Supplied The Long Table served a shared dinner under the setting sun.

“The inspiration was the bounty of summer. There were lots of bright colours and flavours. It was almost like I wanted each dish to stand out on its on. I was up for bold, bright and beautiful.”

For D’Arth a highlight was seeing people arrive with a bit of “trepidation” at having to share a meal with strangers, and then leaving as friends.

Before the meal, as the canapes were handed around, South Taranaki district councillor Celine Filbee, provided the music.

Rachel Church, who came up with the idea of having the Feastival said everyone involved was “stoked” with how the food festival had gone.

“We want it to be a showcase of what the region has in terms of our culinary story and showcasing all the collaborations and producers. And what makes Taranaki unique from a culinary scene, so in terms of that lofty goal, we couldn’t be more pleased.”

Ladies who lunch a lot at the Nice Hotel, was the first to sell out. Other sell outs included a “wonderful collaboration” with Liardet Street Projects, and an event Quirky Quest, at Quails Nest Eatery.

Supplied The Serial Griller and Shining Peak Brewery ran a Hot Fried Chicken Festival in Oakura that was very popular.

The events were “unique” and not available at any other time, she said, and there’s been a lot of great feedback.

Church visited a lot of the events with a mixture of goosebumps and tears.

“It’s the best thing ever to see it take off.”

There are two Feastivals a year, and work is underway for the next one, a Winter Feastival, which will be held in late July or early August, Church said.

“It will also be seasonal and event focussed.”