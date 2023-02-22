Food truck behind $4 meals opens eatery in Dunedin - and is giving food away for free

Liam Arthur and Jackie Bannon of the Bowling Club, a former foodtruck turned eatery.

A social enterprise business has outgrown its food truck beginnings, but will still offer customers $4 meals – or a dish for free, if they can’t afford it.

The Bowling Club, operated by Liam Arthur and Jackie Bannon, opened for business in South Dunedin on Matariki last year, initially offering free meals for anyone who shared their Facebook post.

Moving the food truck each night and the lack of space for the 300-odd meals they were serving every evening proved restrictive.

So they were pleased to move to the eatery, located on South Rd in Caversham – one of the city’s older neighbourhoods.

READ MORE:

* Arthur Taylor, the jailhouse lawyer now cruising in an old police car

* Election 2020: The fight for Taieri, one of NZ's newest electorates

* A story to dine in on: Kids who sit down for family dinners are healthier and smarter

* Our ideal Kiwi dinner is much different to how we really eat



Their recipe for success includes a “pay-it-forward” system which offers free meals to anybody, thanks to donations.

“On average we give out about $100 of free food a day,” Bannon said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Liam Arthur and Jackie Bannon, of The Bowling Club, a Dunedin eatery that serves food for $4.

Meals cost $4 for those who bring their own bowls. To keep costs down they no longer have meat dishes, and source food as locally and as directly as possible “by cutting out the middlemen”, Arthur said.

Buying in-season vegetables and fruit has also helped reduce costs, as has making their own sauces and chutneys.

“We make do with what we can get,” Arthur said.

Selling non-alcoholic drinks and desserts as extra is also a key earner for the business, with the likes of a white chocolate and rhubarb cheesecake on the menu.

“We have to make money, so we can serve $4 meals and live off it,” he said.

Between 400 and 500 meals are expected to be served when the eatery opens its doors on Friday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Arthur and Bannon in the kitchen of their new venture in the suburb of Caversham.

The venue used to be a pub known as the Rovers Return, a cafe and then a Japanese restaurant, and is in a strategic location between the Dunedin central business district and the growing Mosgiel area.

The new location is big enough to have a servery library for those who don’t bring their own bowls, “but the catch is you have to wash them,” Bannon said.

In addition, the eatery features artwork donated by supporters, while others have given their expertise in helping to prepare the venue before the launch.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A ‘pay-it-forward’ sign at the former food truck, which enabled people to have free food.

“The community support has been amazing,” Bannon said.

The Bowling Club will be open for dinner from Thursday to Saturday each week, with the $4 dinners running from 3.30pm to 8pm. The business will also operate on those days between 10am and 2pm.

Being able to offer $16 meals for a family of four was just as cheap as a family could get from a supermarket, Arthur said.

A source of inspiration for the pair was Jane Beecroft, who ran the Otago University Students’ Association lunches for many years. The lunches began at $2 in 1997 and were just $4 until she stopped last year.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Bowling Club has an artwork of a dodo by Dunedin artist Bruce Mahalski.

“It was good to see someone doing it and realising it was possible,’’ said Arthur, who used to volunteer for Beecroft.

On Tuesdays Beecroft will run a separate eatery business from the same venue, serving vegan-vegetarian meals, while a local community group will sub-lease the facility on other days.

“We are trying to make this as collective and communal as possible, that is really the whole thing about the business,” Bannon said.