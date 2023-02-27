Funny-shaped fruit and veg finds a home in Misfit Garden boxes

Tomatoes of all shapes and sizes are welcome at Misfit Garden, which buys direct from farmers.

Ever seen a three-legged carrot or an eggplant that is growing a nose at the supermarket? Do you look differently at a conjoined-twin capsicum during meal prep?

Jen Long and Sofia Dekovic are fighting to get excess and unusual fruit and vegetables onto people’s plates, instead of being ploughed back into paddocks or sent to landfill.

Got your own misshapen fruit or veg? Send us a photo.

Their online store Misfit Garden buys direct from farmers, prioritising surplus and misshapen produce rejected by supermarkets.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Southland gears up to help

* Could Cyclone Gabrielle have triggered Wellington's earthquake?

* Compost and mulch saved my garden from the heat and rain



The fruit and vegetable advocates have been doing the rescue work since 2020, in a bid to reduce food waste.

Their business kick-started from a farmer’s market in Taupō.

Today, they deliver 400-500 boxes of fresh produce – 60% of what’s in each box is deemed not good enough to go to the market – every week to Taupō, Tauranga, Rotorua, Hamilton, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, and Tokoroa.

Supplied The Misfit Garden business grew out of a farmer’s market in Taupō. Pictured from left are Jen Long, Sophie Clark, Jen Holzwarth, and Sofia Dekovic.

Just last week, the pair rescued 600kg of lemons which didn’t meet supermarket standards and would otherwise have gone to waste.

Lemons are currently sold for $15-16 a kilogram at Countdown and Pak’nSave.

“That farmer’s lemons get graded and sold,” Long said. “The perfect ones go to the supermarket, but the rejected ones – too big, too small, or a mark on the skin – get mulched and put back again. He gets nothing out of it.”

Supplied A three-legged carrot is among the fruits and vegetables rescued by Misfit Garden.

Unwanted produce ends up either in landfill, as animal feed or ploughed back into the land, she said.

“For a farmer, it is quite upsetting to see it not go to where it is meant to go.”

Globally an estimated one third of all the food produced is lost or wasted between farm and fork each year. That’s 1.3 billion tonnes of food that is never eaten.

In New Zealand, 9% of the biogenic methane emissions and 4% of total greenhouse gas emissions are from food and organic waste.

Supplied Is it a swan plant? Is it a massive cucumber? It is a Chinese okra (ridge gourd) from a Hawke’s Bay farm.

Long said their platform was also about educating people about the food system.

“If you are a farmer and growing stuff, the reality is it doesn’t all grow perfectly.

“Seasons change, too much rain, not enough water, and we want to make people realise that it is really hard to be a farmer, and not everything comes out perfect.

“For example, there is a small blemish on the side of your apple, but actually 60% of the crop had that, and if you don't take these apples and eat them, they would have gone to waste.”

They source the produce from farmers across North Island – Hawke’s Bay, Tauranga, Katikati, Hamilton, Ōhakune, and more – and their base in centrally located Taupō is an added benefit.

Supplied A blemished and curved pear from the Misfit Garden collection.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation also affected Misfit Garden’s supply hugely, Long said.

“The flooding has shut the roads.

“However, fortunately, all our farmers are okay. They have only lost a couple of paddocks of crops. Luckily, they are able to trade and sell to their local markets.

“But the issue is, for the last two years, we have been buying a lot of produce from them, and now we cannot get them to ship that surplus.”