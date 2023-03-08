Generosity of North Shore’s McDonald’s franchisees

Brent Wilson and wife Janie are familiar figures on Auckland's North Shore, known for their support of local sports organisations as well as successful business operators.

Janie and Brent met in Hamilton at a café they both frequented and after a little matchmaking by a barista, they started dating and eventually fell in love.

Today they own five McDonald's restaurants with a sixth under construction in Birkenhead, have four children between them, a gorgeous wee dog named Diesel and are proud grandparents to two grandchildren.

In 2015 and after much discussion about wanting to go into their own business together, the Wilson's decided on becoming McDonald's franchisees.

"When the offer came up to purchase the Whakatane McDonald's franchise we were sold, says Brent, "Janie had always wanted to be a McDonald's franchisee, so it was a no-brainer."

They packed up from Hamilton and shifted to the Eastern Bay of Plenty. After a few years expanding the Whakatane store they were then offered the chance to come to Auckland and take over a patch of stores on the North Shore. They haven't looked back since!

SUPPLIED The Wilson's became McDonald's franchisees in Whakatane in 2015 before moving to Auckland and taking over stores on the North Shore.

There are numerous ways the Wilson's have given back to the community, a majority of which has been via sporting sponsorships with Netball North Harbour, North Harbour Hockey and North Harbour Rugby NPC. The Wilson's also have placed advertising for their charity of choice, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) New Zealand, on the North Harbour Netball centre court signage. Both the women and men's North Harbour NPC Rugby senior teams feature the RMHC logos on the back of their jerseys.

"Janie is an ex-netballer herself; she has actually even played for several Canterbury underage teams and was picked to play in an invitational team to play against the New Zealand team in Christchurch," Brent says proudly of his wife.

Involvement in community matters has become a family affair for the Wilson's. "Our kids and grandkids come to support every charity event we hold, says Brent, "one of our daughters also worked in one of our restaurants whilst she completed her university studies at Massey for three years. It's a great job for students while studying, as they can work part time during the semesters and then full time during the holidays. Flexibility with working hours is an attractive environment for many people," adds Brent.

SUPPLIED Ronald McDonald House Charities provide free accommodation so families can be close to their children while they are in hospital.

Besides local community contributions, the Wilson's are supporters of several other great causes. These include Westpac helicopters, food donations and previously, whilst in Whakatane, beach-dig fundraisers.

Prior to Covid, Janie would host one of the twice-weekly cook-nights at the RMHC house beside Starship hospital. This is a voluntary initiative for businesses to cook meals for the families that are staying at one of the RMHC houses whilst they have a child at Starship Hospital.

In 2021 RMHC's Share the Love campaign, the Wilson's raised $16,000 across their restaurants and have now set admirable, fundraising goals for the future.

"I think we would like to be on track to raise in excess of $100,000 in donations annually in the near future," says Brent. To top it all off, Brent and Janie have taken it upon themselves to create an event to solely focus on building awareness around and fundraising for Ronald McDonald House Charities NZ. 'Champagne on the Shore', as it's lavishly titled, is a fundraising event set to be the first of its kind on the North Shore.

SUPPLIED The Champagne on the Shore charity event takes place in Takapuna on March 22 starting at 6.30pm.

"Champagne on the Shore has actually been a work in the making for three years now, says Brent. "It kept getting put off due to Covid lockdowns, but now we are so excited to announce its finally happening."

The event is being held at the brand-new Mercedes Benz North Shore dealership in Takapuna on March 22 starting at 6.30pm. There is fantastic entertainment organised, incredible auction items – with both a live auction and a silent auction, as well as mouth-watering food and delectable drinks. They are hoping that this will become an annual event on the North Shore social calendar.

With no personal connection to RMHC, the Wilson's are devoted to the charity simply for what it stands for. When asked if the consistent focus in RMHC fundraising was required of a McDonald's franchisee, Brent replied, "some choose to engage a lot more than others, we are involved the amount we are because we think it's such a fantastic cause and the charity won't survive without donations." It is a charity that keeps families together in times of extreme stress.

It is people like Brent and Janie Wilson who make communities around Aotearoa better places to be. Those willing to donate to RMHC can do so through the charity's website or if you feel like a fun night out purchase tickets to Champagne on the Shore.

This article was advertising-supplied and has not been created by Stuff. We take a clearly delineated approach to sponsored content and advertising content, and any paid content that we do carry does not influence our reporting coverage, inline with our editorial guidelines.