Don't knock it till you try it - the peanut butter sandwich surprising customers

Tom’s sandwich shop owner and operator Tom Worthington takes inspiration for some of his food from his school lunch box – and it’s going down a treat.

A quirky little sandwich shop is creating a sammy packed with texture and flavour.

And while the filling might prompt some sideways looks, even sceptics are being converted.

Tom’s​ sandwiches, run by Tom Worthington in Christchurch’s Southwark St, celebrates its first year serving up delicious fare from one of the sunniest spots in the street.

Everything on offer, excluding the coffee, is on display in the cabinet, ready-made for a grab-and-go or eat in, including six flavours of sandwiches, pink buns with raspberry jam in the centre and cakes exclusively supplied by Cakes By Anna – who happens to be Worthington’s talented sister.

The pink buns remind Worthington of the packed lunch his mum would make him when he was little, he said – which seems to be a theme in the cafe’s offerings because his favourite sandwich to make also used to feature in his lunch box.

“My mum, when I went to kindy, she used to make me peanut butter, [and sprouts sandwiches].”

The cafe version is a lot more top shelf and less G rated, made from Dunedin-based Bay Road peanut butter, pickled celery, sprouts, vegan mayo and Kaitaia Fire hot sauce.

Even non vegans like it, he said, “but they do need a bit of egging on”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A sandwich filled with Dunedin-based Bay Road peanut butter, pickled celery, sprouts, vegan mayo and Kaitaia Fire hot sauce is often met with a sideways look, but Worthington says some have been pleasantly surprised once they have tasted it.

He said a customer went in one day and the peanut butter sammy was the last one left.

“He looked at me and rolled his eyes.”

Worthington told him he would like it and, despite the customer disagreeing, he bought it anyway.

“He went back to his office, and then came back later, and was like, ‘That was f...ing amazing’.

“It was really cute, the fact he came back.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The little cafe has pastries supplied by Grizzly Baked Goods and cakes from Cakes by Anna – made by Worthington’s talented sister, Anna Worthington.

Worthington’s background is in performing arts, having studied at the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art and completing a degree in musical theatre.

But over the years, he has discovered he can combine his two passions.

“In a way what I do now, there are some similarities. All the creativeness, having to be on all day. I’ll always love performing, but I can always do karaoke on the weekends with my friends.”

Before opening his business in March last year, he worked in several spots around Christchurch, including at Caffeine Lab, where he learned how to make a great brew, Frances Nation Grocer and his own Meatball Monday delivery service.

He credits his parents and growing up with four siblings for his knack for cooking.

“We always had lovely meals at night. I remember always being very interested and wanting to help Mum out in the kitchen.”

These days, he enjoys feeding the masses and getting to know the “whole range of people that come in”.

“My favourite thing is when people come in by themselves and they have a sandwich, a coffee and a massive piece of cake.”