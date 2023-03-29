Pottery and pie collide as Canterbury cafe adds crafty twist to its menu

Jemma King and Sarah Jane Harford paint pottery at The Station Pottery Cafe over drinks and a snack.

Painting the crockery wouldn’t normally be encouraged while out for a coffee and cake, but a revamped North Canterbury cafe is prompting punters to do just that.

Budding artists, doodlers and stick figure drawers can combine pottery painting and a pot pie at the rebranded The Station Pottery Cafe on Rangiora’s Blackett St.

That doesn’t mean you have to paint if you want to dine at the cafe, but if it sounds like a bit of fun, the naked pottery cups, bowls, plates, animal figurines and novelty shapes can be added to your order before taking up a brush and some colours.

“It’s a unique twist – like the paint and sip thing,” owner Steve King said.

The inspiration for a pottery painting cafe came from King’s time living with his family in Nashville, United States, where they would go to a paint-your-own pottery studio called Third Coast Clay.

“We used to go to quite a lot as a family, and it was just a lot of fun.”

After being back in New Zealand for some time, daughter Evania​ King, 22, recently returned to Nashville and was reminded of how “awesome” the concept was.

During a call, she asked her dad: “Do you think we could do something like that in Rangiora?”

King said he could see it was a great way to fire things up – literally.

“It’s nice to be able to help my daughter do something she’s really excited about.“

Once customers have finished putting their stamp on a piece of pottery, it’s left with King to be glazed in his kiln before it can be collected about a week later.

King called himself a “consumer potter ... learning as we go”, but he has enlisted one of the top clay masters in the region, Michael Michaels, to become schooled in the art of finishing off a pottery piece.

Customers would be surprised how great their art looked once it was glazed, he said.

“The cool thing about this is, it always looks 10 times better than you thought it would just because it’s shiny.”

Aimed at anyone and everyone who can hold a paintbrush, King said it was a fun thing to do with friends and family, or for events like hens dos or birthday parties, as the 110-year-old former train station was licenced and catered for food.

“It’s a ready-made fun time for kids.”

But if it’s only food you’re into, there’s plenty on the menu without needing a brush in your hand.

He said the cafe’s “phenomenal baker” makes quiches, pot pies and filos, and the menu also features sandwiches, southern fried chicken tenders and smoothies.

Meanwhile, King’s home still had a couple of plates from the family’s time painting pottery in the US, he said.

“It’s stuff that you hold onto because it’s kind of special because you did it.”