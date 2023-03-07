We tracked down and tasted prime minister Chris Hipkins' favourite pie

A steak and cheese pie from the Bun Factory bakery in Upper Hutt.

The veil of secrecy remains firmly in place when it comes to the Prime Minister’s penchant for pastries.

On Stuff’s Newsable Podcast on Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins admitted he loves a good pie and has been known to indulge in a steak and cheese.

But which pie shop where? Sources – or should I say sauces – familiar with the matter pointed us towards the Bun Factory bakery in Upper Hutt. So that’s where I headed this morning, just in time for the lunchtime rush.

Our intelligence tells us the former Covid-19 response minister’s favourite local bakery is right next to a currently unattended Covid testing centre. Could our PM have scarfed a sneaky pie after having a RAT?

Pulling up to the bakery, I watched an eclectic mix of customers including elderly couples, tradies and even a uniformed military man entering the store.

Before hopping out of the car, I was quickly sandwiched by a bright red Holden Colorado ute and a beat up Subaru Legacy. Upper Hutt represent!

Inside I was welcomed by the familiar traits of a local bakery – bland lino floors and dim overhead lighting, interrupted only by red Coca-Cola boards seducing onlookers with various combos.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Stuff reporter Federico Magrin and visual journalist Andy MacDonald talk about the joys of a mince pie.

Customers find themselves surrounded by walls of bakery goodness: sweet treats to the left, rolls to the right and taking centre stage – the pies.

Quickly noticing a hefty line forming behind me, I realised the lunchtime rush was no time to put tough questions to the bakery workers. So, I quickly grabbed my $5.50 steak and cheese pie and headed to the picnic table out front.

On my way out, I noticed a sign notifying customers of price rises due to supplier issues. No wonder Hipkins’ election campaign is focused on the cost of living crisis.

My first bite of the pie was largely flaky pastry, but the second bite left me increasingly concerned, where was the steak? Have I been duped into buying a mince and cheese?

The third bite – steak located – offered reassurance with buttery flaky pastry. Final judgement, a distinctly humble yet satisfying pie even if it didn't quite live up to the prime minister’s podcast claim of a perfect balance of meat, cheese and gravy.

Feeling full, I returned to the significantly quieter shop. Once again approaching the counter, I asked the staff whether they knew their shop was the favourite of the prime minister.

While the store’s Coca-Cola advertising covered frontage spoke of being “open 7 days”, the staff were anything but open when it came to revealing the secrets of Hipkins’ steak and cheese regime.

Finlay Dunseath/Stuff The Bun Factory bakery in Upper Hutt.

After a double take, I received a look of dismissive surprise – eyebrows raised and heads shaken. The woman at the counter turned to her colleague and said something I could not make out before once again shaking her head.

None of the staff wanted to talk to a journalist, perhaps they were sworn to secrecy.

Or maybe they don’t care about celebrity endorsement and prefer to just strive to make a pie fit for a PM.