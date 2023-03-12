Foodies try clam beer and testicles as Hokitika Wildfoods Festival makes its triumphant return

Ashley Cassin and son Obi enjoying themselves at the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival on Saturday

The West Coast is declaring itself officially back in business with a big day of celebration at the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival.

Organiser and Destination Westland chief executive Melanie Anderson said 9000 people attended the 34-year-old festival.

That was about the same number as the last time it was held in 2021.

Covid-19 restrictions meant it was cancelled for the first time last year, months before the border closures that kept tourists away from the region were lifted.

The region has also faced a series of storms and flooding in recent months, but while rain made it challenging to set up for the festival during the week, it was all sunshine on Saturday.

“It was two years in the making, and we were not disappointed. It was even better than we hoped,” a relieved Anderson said.

“We had a fantastic crowd that thoroughly got into everything that was happening.

“It all came together.”

Supplied/Stuff Dave Dobbyn was the star attraction at the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival.

Musical entertainment included Dave Dobbyn, Zed and Greg Johnson, while the Royal New Zealand Air Force performed in the skies.

The Feral Fashion competition included outfits featuring pāua, pounamu, fur, antlers and plants.

In a festival first a partnership with Garage Project beer brewers included the sellout of an exclusive festival beer - pōhutukawa smoked amber ale with Moon Tide clams.

Supplied/Stuff Entrants in the Feral Fashion competition at the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival designed clothing using everything from pāua to pounamu, and from rabbit fur to antlers.

Of course, many punters were there for the obscure food choices, which included locust jelly shots, snail burgers, and the perennial favourite “mountain oysters” – or sheep testicles.

The festival was also important as a community fundraiser for many groups and had the town buzzing, Anderson said.

“It’s that feeling that we are back

“The West Coast is open. It’s ready and absolutely looking forward to what the next year has to offer.”