Gwyneth's a fan of Josh Emett, and his hassleback spuds

Gwyneth Paltrow, actor and founder of the Goop lifestyle brand, discovered Kiwi chef Josh Emett's hassleback potatoes and praised them on Instagram.

A-lister and Goop CEO-founder Gwyneth Paltrow is a big fan of Kiwi chef Josh Emett. She especially loves his “hassleback potatoes”, and she made these last night from a recipe he posted on Instagram.

The star was so impressed, she posted a story on her own Insta page with a photo of her dinner with the caption: “Last night’s hassle back potatoes from this cute chef I found here at Instagram@joshemett.”

And Emett in return, posted an Insta story right back, rating her effort as tops: “I’d give those a sold 10/10 @GwynethPaltrow.”

But that wasn’t all. The love fest gets even better. Emett then posted a picture of two of Gwyneth’s books, saying: “Love both of these books at my house, and recently did @Goop 7 day reset.”

In his original Insta post, Emett describes the dish this way: “Here’s some dreamy potatoes to feast your eyes on. I got a lot of love last time I posted these. Again, super simple.

INSTAGRAM/Stuff And this was Josh Emett's Insta response - he gave Gwyneth “a solid 10/10” for her effort.

Supplied Josh Emett is co-owner of Onslow restaurant in Auckland and The Oyster Inn on Waiheke Island with his wife Helen. He put the Madame Woo restaurant chain he founded with Fleur Caulton into voluntary liquidation in November, 2022.

“I ate these with some sour cream and chives but great as a side dish.

Notice the chop stick? It’s there to stop you from cutting all the way through. Once cut put in a large bowl, add olive oil and melted butter making sure you mix it well in between the cuts. Season well with sea salt and bake on 180° for 60-80 minutes until irresistible deep golden brown.

“I’ve been getting messages from people far and wide who have started following me, which is very cool to see.”

He invites readers to “share this with someone whose language of love is potatoes”.

And, if you are wondering what a Goop 7-day reset involves, it’s a detox with G Tox Detoxifying Superpowder, wholefood recipes, smoothies and cereal blends.