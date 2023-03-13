Auckland restaurant Cassia to move to SkyCity after flood devastation

Chand and Sid Sahrawat pose at SkyCity, where they will soon re-open their restaurant Cassia.

Two-hatted Auckland restaurant Cassia is moving to a new location in Sky City after January’s flooding left its Fort St site uninhabitable.

Cassia will take over the spot formerly occupied by The Grill, confirming the permanent closure of that restaurant, which has not reopened since the snap lockdown in August 2021.

January marked the second time in nine months that Cassia had sustained flood damage, with co-owner Chand Sahrawat telling Stuff at the time the intensity was “way worse”.

READ MORE:

* 'A big blow': Auckland restaurants devastated by storm damage

* Why does every new restaurant in Auckland have the same name?

* Auckland CBD restaurants brace for mass closures due to Covid-19, staffing issues



With the downstairs kitchen “a swimming pool” and the restaurant “completely flooded”, Cassia has been operating as a pop-up out of the private dining room at Sid at the French Cafe, another of the three restaurants Sahrawat owns with her husband, Sid.

The couple were aiming to open in the new location in early May. The pop-up will continue to run until the restaurant is ready.

“It was really important to us to find a location where we could get up and running again quickly, but where there would be absolutely no change to the Cassia experience,” said Sid Sahrawat.

“We want to recreate the look, feel and warmth of the old Cassia but add a few new features to mark our new beginning.”

The Sahrawats would bring Cassia’s team to the new site, though in a change the staff would be employed by SkyCity, rather than Cassia directly.

Other restaurants in SkyCity include Sugar Club, Masu, Depot, the Federal Delicatessen and Huami.

However, SkyCity general manger hospitality David Allott indicated more changes were afoot, saying the addition of Cassia would be “the first of many changes to come at our precinct”.