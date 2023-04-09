This long weekend, try pastry chef Petra Galler's 'full noise, chocolate, rich, naughty' cake

Pastry chef Petra Galler on Jewish baking, and why sometimes more is more.

I once asked an Auckland Rabbi what his favourite Jewish food was. His answer surprised me.

“Any food is Jewish food, so long as a Jewish person is eating it.”

This encapsulates the sumptuous new cook book Butter, Butter by Jewish pastry chef Petra Galler​.

It’s not a ‘Jewish cook book’ necessarily, which are usually sorted by our holidays and accompanying traditional dishes.

READ MORE:

* Moooove over: Dairy-free dairy is here to shake up the future of food

* Weekend baking: Sweet treats for a mint chocolate dream

* Blackberry, fennel and lemon loaf recipe



Like most Jews, Galler was raised knowing food is central to whānau life, where dinner is the main event of the day.

“Food is the great connector, it brings people together at the end of the day to eat and share and chat,” she said, speaking from her Auckland, Karangahape Rd apartment.

“That was always a thing, growing up. There was no celebration that wasn’t marked with a meal or cake.”

But some foods are clearly Jewish, and many are in Butter, Butter.

One favourite Galler and I share is challah – brioche-like bread, the sweet treat Jews separate the holy from the ordinary with, to usher in the Shabbat (sabbath), and begin our day of rest.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Pastry chef Petra Galler has written her first cook book.

By the time you’re reading this, Petra and I will be a few days into one of the most important festivals on the Jewish calendar.

Pesach​, or Passover, is a week-long event in the Jewish month of Nisan, launched with a huge family dinner illustrated with symbolic food and drink.

We remember the Jews’ exodus out of Egypt in the 13th century (for a better recap than I can offer here, may I suggest watching DreamWorks’ 1998 classic, The Prince of Egypt).

From just before sundown on Nisan 15 (which fell this year on Wednesday) Jews all over the world will refrain from leavened products like bread, pasta, cakes (some will also avoid rice, some nuts and seeds and legumes too).

So it’s a great relief to page through Butter, Butter and find largely gluten-free cakes with nutmeals, like almond flour, which Galler prefers for the texture they offer.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Petra Galler’s new book Butter, Butter includes a heap of gluten-free cake recipes.

The main thing her dishes have in common is they’re seriously indulgent. This chef lives by her father’s words, intensive care specialist Dr David Galler: “Everything in moderation, including excess.”

“That’s just the best way to live, I think,” she said.

She’s a balanced person herself. Galler loves to walk, attends barre classes and snacks on whole capsicum and cucumber.

But when possible, “more is more... it’s indulgence. It’s unnecessary but so essential to the soul.

“A few years ago everything was about raw, gluten-free, dairy-free, fun-free, calorie-free. It was just like, crikey. Let’s just eat cake.”

She suggests baking her Torta Caprese instead: “Full noise, chocolate, rich, naughty.”

Her day job is at celebrity chef Peter Gordon’s Homeland, whose glowing review is printed on the book’s cover.

Galler has creative freedom over cabinet pastries and the dessert menu, with room to experiment.

In her book, she reinvents the carrot cake, offering a chai spiced batter with cardamom cream cheese frosting.

“Think about it: how often is this classic number deeply anticlimactic? ... Honestly, I’ve never had time for it,” she writes.

For some bakers, there might be some new ideas in there, like Israeli/Palestinian cheese dessert knafeh. Knafeh​ uses kataifi​, a stringy pastry sold in speciality stores. At first glance, how the bundle of kataifi and three different kinds of cheese turns into dessert is anyone's guess - but the combination of flavours and textures is divine.

It looks hard, but Galler insists it’s not (I tried making it, and I agree).

“Knafeh is a really good example of why we need to branch out. Like, see you later banana cake.”

Key to all her recipes is that while they look impressive, they are “all smoke and mirrors”.

“Like the Medovik Russian Honey Cake looks a bit painful because it’s layers, and you have to chill overnight, but there are three elements to that one: it’s patience, it’s ginger cake, and it’s honey cream. It’s all simple.”

Galler is a self-taught chef, and doesn’t use recipes.

Writing Butter, Butter involved reverse engineering cakes she’s made for years, and eating for longer.

One of the oldest in the book is the Walnut Coffee Cake, a tribute to her grandmother’s favourite: a coffee cake that had no coffee in it, that Zosia Minc aka Zaza never actually ate any of, Galler said.

Zosia survived the Holocaust.

She was taken to the death camp Auschwitz in Poland when she was 11, and escaped the Death March in the freezing cold of January 1945, as Soviet armies approached to liberate the camp.

Years later her grandchildren would indulge her, eating her ultra-dry coffee cake on visits. Now Galler has written a recipe for one she thinks Zosia would love – though probably wouldn’t touch.

Try: Torta Caprese, “the only chocolate cake you will ever need”.

Ingredients

6 eggs

170g (6 oz) caster sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

250g (9 oz) dark chocolate

170g (6 oz) butter, roughly chopped

130g (4 ¾ oz) ground almonds

½ tsp flaky salt

30g (1 oz) Dutch cocoa powder, sieved, plus extra for serving

crème fraiche, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 C (350F) fan-bake. Grease and line a 20 cm (8 inch) cake tin.

Using a stand mixer, whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla until pale and thick; about 5 minutes. You want this mixture to double in volume.

Meanwhile, melt the chocolate and butter in a small pot over a low-medium heat, stirring constantly to make sure it doesn’t catch at the bottom. Set aside to cool momentarily.

Gently fold the ground almonds, salt and cocoa powder into the egg mix, followed by the melted-chocolate mixture stirring until just combined.

Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 45-50 minutes.

Remove from the oven and gently press the top of the cake down so it falls evenly when cooling; don’t be alarmed by the cracks on the top, this is what we are after.

Let the cake cool completely in the tin before gently removing; if it is still warm, it can be very delicate.

Dust with cocoa powder, cut with a hot dry knife and serve with a dollop of crème fraiche.

Butter, Butter is out now.