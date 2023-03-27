Chocolatier launches Marlborough-inspired treats

Get your golden tickets out Marlborough, there are some new region-inspired chocolates on their way.

West Coast chocolatier Patrick Volk had an idea take hold after purchasing property in Marlborough and decided to dedicate a box of artesian chocolates to the region.

These delectable chocolates pay homage to the icons of Marlborough through incorporating local business and products.

The Pancake Rock Cafe owner down in Punakaiki first launched his line of chocolate icons after the idea formed during Covid lockdown.

Supplied/Marlborough Express Volk has added Marlborough to his icons chocolates after the success of his West Coast box.

The success of his first batch of chocolate, named and inspired by the West Coast of the South Island, was part of the motivation to create another batch that will be available from March 26.

“I’m very connected to the area in Marlborough, and then I thought we have been so successful with the West Coast, and I just wanted to do the same for Marlborough,” Volk said.

“I really got inspired for the fact that I have a lovely property now in Picton.”

Each chocolate in the new collection is inspired and partnered with local suppliers and showcases Marlborough icons not only in shape but in taste as well.

Included in the box are six new treats, the Renwick Pinot Noir Wine Barrel, the Seddon Salt Peak, Picton Harbour Anchor, Havelock Mussel Basket, Wairau Valley Grape and the Blenheim Cherry Dome.

For Volk, this was another opportunity to work with local suppliers to bring about a product that showcases some of Marlborough’s great assets.

“What I wanted to come up with is something where a lot of people can benefit out of it.”

“It’s not just the chocolate, it’s about the cross-working, networking, having something very, very special that we can kind of work all together and present us with local stories and local flavours,” Volk said.

Supplied Volk pictured with his first successful batch of icons chocolates depicting well-known places on the West Coast.

The first step of the process was getting people to answer this question, what is the most famous thing about Marlborough?

The most popular answers? Cherries, wine, the harbour, and mussels.

Volk said something that he didn’t know was that dominion salt was one of the biggest producers in the Southern Hemisphere.

“I got in contact with the sales rep Tanya, and she said that would be so cool, and now we have that nice dome, which is a salty caramel with some dominion salt just like from the region.”

It took some convincing, Volk said, to get Giesen Wine on board but after some samples and a chance for the owner to help make the filling, they produced the Wairua Valley Grape using Giesen sauvignon blanc.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express Roots Gin owner Ben Leggett is all smiles knowing his dry gin has been incorporated into Volk’s Havelock Mussel Basket chocolate.

Similarly, the Havelock Mussel Basket has a taste of Roots dry gin.

“I think that looks such a cool chocolate,” Volk said.

“It’s filled with a lemon gin flavour and the gin is from Elements Distillery.”

The other Chocolates include FROMM wine, Skiddaw Farm honey and Prenzel dark cheery liquor.

You can get your hands on this box of chocolates next week, with pre-order available for people who are really keen.