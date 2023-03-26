Honouring homegrown ingredients

Recreating the flavours that conjure up our most evocative food memories calls for the perfect marriage of quality produce and high performing tools.

With a shared commitment to locally crafted sustainable produce, it's not surprising esteemed chef and long-time Miele brand ambassador Michael Meredith found a recipe that combined cheesemaker Anabelle David's mutual motivations.

SUPPLIED Chef Michael Meredith, cheesemaker Anabelle David and Miele appliances, share a passion for sustainability

While she's called New Zealand home for more than a decade, Anabelle David still feels a strong connection to the tastes of her native France. She has turned a desire to honour legendary French cheeses into an award-winning career, recreating the tastes and memories of home.

Creating quality dairy products in a sustainable way is her passion, and her specialities include fromage blanc, fromage frais and creme fraiche.

SUPPLIED Anabelle's cheese specialties include fromage blanc, fromage frais and creme fraiche.

The silky-smooth texture and balanced flavour of Anabelle's fromage frais is the perfect partner for Michael's passionfruit soufflé and the Miele oven is the perfect partner for both. Micheal's relationship with Miele stems from a shared commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship and performance.

"This dish is inspired by one of Anabelle's favourite food memories, pairing her creamy fromage frais with passionfruit," says Michael. "There is something special about produce that has been made by hand because when it is created by an artisan you know it has been crafted with passion.

SUPPLIED Michael uses Anabelle's fromage frais in his passionfruit soufflé.

"I'm adding some fromage frais because it complements the dish perfectly with its creamy texture. The savouriness of the goat's cheese balances out the sweetness of the soufflé. It's subtle, but also complex."

Michael says great produce doesn't just happen, it's the result of a mindset that puts quality and sustainability first.

SUPPLIED Michael says there is something special about produce that has been made by hand.

Cooking with Miele isn't just about the reliability and precision of the appliance, it's also about the confidence it gives you as a cook and Michael trusts Miele time and time again to deliver quality and sustainability.

When it comes to turning great produce into a great dish, "you need appliances you can rely on", says Michael. That applies to whether you're planning a simple meal for the family, or something a little more elaborate. That's why Michael chooses to cook with Miele.

SUPPLIED "Miele’s temperature accuracy gets it right every time," says Michael Meredith.

Miele's temperature accuracy, down to a single degree, means you can achieve precision like no other. Time and time again the results will be the same, allowing you to master more difficult recipes like Michael's soufflé.

"When you're cooking difficult recipes it's important to work with high quality appliances," he says. "Soufflé is a very difficult recipe which requires a lot of precision and skill. The temperature needs to be exact, and it has to be cooked evenly to rise. I love the control and accuracy that I got from my Miele oven," he says.

SUPPLIED “Miele gives you the confidence to take on more difficult recipes at home”, Michael Meredith

"The fan plus function distributes the heat more evenly all around the oven, which means that my soufflé will rise perfectly."

"If you want to try more difficult recipes at home, Miele gives you the confidence to do that," says Michael. "It reminds me of the way Anabelle creates her cheeses - craftmanship combined with precision."

Discover the recipe and watch the video at mieleexperience.co.nz/homegrown