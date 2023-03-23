Black Barn Bistro about to reopen, a year after devastating fire

There are some establishments which, for whatever reason, find a place in the heart of their locals.

Black Barn Bistro, which opened 20 years ago on the edge of Havelock North, is one of these.

Hawke’s Bay is a region that could do with some good news at the moment, and the imminent reopening of this bistro, certainly fits the bill.

It wasn’t flooding that destroyed the bistro; it was fire. A big fire. A fire that spewed flames and ash into the sky and, when extinguished, left a sodden, sad, smoke-filled remnant of a building.

The blaze, which started in a clothes dryer, occurred ion the evening of February 8 last year.

John Cowpland/Stuff Black Barn Vineyard co-owner Kim Thorp looks forward to the bistro reopening on April 14.

It’s not an evening co-owner Kim Thorp will ever forget. He was at home, behind the vineyard, when he made his nightly check on the scenery around 9.30pm.

“I honestly couldn’t believe what I was looking at. There were fire engines and flashing lights everywhere and the entire place looked like it was engulfed in flames,” he said.

“It was a hell of a night, I’ve got to say”.

Henare Waapu/Supplied The bistro ablaze on the night of February 8, 2022. (File photo)

“It was incredibly sobering coming down the next morning. The fire guys had done the most amazing job of keeping the bones of the building intact, apart from one wing where the fire started,” he said.

The smoke and water damage was significant. The place, Thorp said, looked “completely grim”.

The idea of giving up on the bistro never crossed the minds of Thorp and his business partner Andy Coltart, but “we were certainly wondering how we were going to turn things around and how long it’d take”.

John Cowpland/Stuff Black Barn chef Regnar Christiansen, bistro front of house manager Santiago Burgos and co-owner Kim Thorp are putting the finishing touches to the bistro before reopening.

Anyone in any doubt about how dearly the place was held by locals need only have read the many, many social media comments made on the night of the fire, and in the days following, to assuage that doubt.

The sentiments didn’t go unheard.

As the rebuild began, with nearly the entire building still a wreck, Thorp and the staff put up a wall and covered it with quotes from the messages they’d received.

John Cowpland/Stuff Customers returning to the bistro will notice several new touches.

“We called it the ‘well-wishing wall’. It was just amazing. It was unbelievable, the response we got,” Thorp said. “I think we’ve always had brilliant support from the local community. Obviously we rely on visitors and all that, but that local core is really important to us.”

Many in the region are suffering after Cyclone Gabrielle, and Thorp is hopeful that the re-opening might, in a small way, provide a glimmer of cheer.

John Cowpland/Stuff The fire lead to a complete rebuild of the bistro’s kitchen which, a little ironically now includes a wood-fired grill.

“I personally think Hawke’s Bay was more traumatised by the cyclone than it was by Covid. Even if you weren’t personally impacted you absolutely would know people who were not only impacted, but were devastated. Four of our staff were made homeless,” he said.

“This is something we have to handle really carefully as a region. But, yes we do need to live again and breathe again,” Thorp said.

The bistro reopens on Friday, April 14, and is taking bookings now.