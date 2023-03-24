Spend less on food shopping and get more out of life

WATCH: Emma Johnstone (pictured) took a supermarket shop at both PAK’nSAVE Lower Hutt and Countdown Lower Hutt and was surprised by the results.

With the high cost of living currently top of mind for many New Zealand families, savvy shoppers are looking for ways to save money on their grocery bills.

For mum of four Emma Johnstone, a recent Shop Off between PAK'nSAVE Lower Hutt and Countdown Lower Hutt yielded a saving of $47.33 on her typical weekly household supermarket haul. With six mouths to feed in her family, her shop was worth $268.63 at PAK'nSAVE compared to $315.96* on the equivalent items at Countdown.

Saving money on her weekly shops means Emma's family can get more out of life. "If it's a reasonable amount like $40 that's going to help us more with sending kids to ballet or gymnastics, getting to the pool on the weekends, maybe even picking up a few nicer things at the supermarket, adding to life a little bit," says Emma.

SUPPLIED Emma says one of the ways she saves money on her shop is by having a meal plan for the family's meals each week.

Things can be busy at home with four children aged between two and six, and Emma says meal planning and going to the supermarket with a list is important. One of the ways she saves money and reduces food waste is looking to see what produce is on special and planning the family's meals around that.

"Mainly because that's the stuff that's going to go off, and it's a way to try and get the veggies into dinners!" Emma says.

"We do eat a lot of fruit," Emma says, so price and freshness of produce is a priority for her. "We always have a fruit bowl at the bottom of the fridge and if the kids are hungry that's where they go."

Breakfast at Emma's house is porridge, and her children all get the same breakfast which keeps things easier and, as well as being cheap, they find it keeps the children fuller for longer than other options.

Dinner depends on how much time Emma has during the day. "Sometimes it'll be quick and easy; wraps and burgers and that sort of thing," she says. "The kids are pretty happy to eat mostly whatever, and if they don't like it, then that's it, that's all there is."

SUPPLIED Buying fresh fruits and vegetables in season is important to Emma when feeding her family.

Emma says her experience as a Shop Off mystery shopper was interesting. "I'm someone that looks for cheap prices so I was really interested to see the difference between the shops. Sometimes there was a saving of a dollar or two per item, and when you're spending $5 or $6 on something, a dollar or two makes a big difference." The biggest price difference Emma noticed was with personal care items, like facial wipes.

The cost of groceries is the most important thing to Emma during her regular shop, and she says she tries to get things as cheaply as possible. Emma's other priority is the freshness of the produce.

Emma says she will try to get to PAK'nSAVE more. Any savings that can be made mean extra money left over for fun family trips to the swimming pool and the occasional indulgence at the supermarket.

For more ways to save on groceries head to your nearest PAK'nSAVE or visit the PAK'nSAVE website

*Groceries selected by Emma on 23 February 2023. Equivalent (not exact) shops conducted. Weighted products and pack sizes equalised. Check out the shopping lists and other benefits received at paknsave.co.nz/shop-off