Cost of Living: Here's how much you could save by switching to the farmers' market

We should be eating more of what we grow - and growing more of what we need to eat, says Southland's vice chair of Farmers' Markets NZ, Dave Kennedy

Farmers’ markets may have a reputation for being bougie and expensive, but a study has found Kiwis could save up to 18% on their grocery bill by choosing one over a supermarket.

The survey, carried out by membership organisation Farmers’ Market New Zealand in association with food collective Eat NZ, compared a basket of food from nine different markets – Grey Lynn, Hamilton, Cambridge, Gisborne, Nelson, Amberley, Lyttelton, Otago and Southland – with the same or similar items from the two closest local supermarkets, to ensure “like for like”.

Farmers markets and supermarkets were sampled on the same day in each region, which the exercise carried out nationwide over the weekend of March 4 and 5.

Baskets differed across the motu depending on what was available at the market, but all focused primarily on seasonal fruits and vegetables. Other items surveyed included meat, dairy, eggs, fish, bread, honey and preserves.

Farmers’ markets were cheaper in all regions, with the top 18% saving found in Southland, Gisborne and Grey Lynn.

That percentage was higher when fruit and vegetables were taken in isolation, FMNZ and Eat NZ said.

In Invercargill, a shopper who swapped to the local farmers’ market for fruit and veg could save $50 on their grocery bill.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bruce Greig preps his eggs for the next customer at the Christchurch Farmers’ Market. The markets have been largely able to avoid shortages experienced by supermarkets.

“This doesn’t even consider that the food from markets is much fresher, meaning it lasts longer once it’s taken home,” said Farmers Market NZ chair Jono Walker.

“There is less food waste in these short distribution chains. By being able to speak directly to the farmer, grower or producer people can ask questions about how their food was grown, and more money is returned to local communities.”

The survey comes in the midst of a cost of living crisis which is seeing food prices rise at their fastest rate since 1989. In the year to February, fruit and vegetable prices rose 23% while some items experienced shortages due to factors both local and international.

Farmers’ markets could get around a lot of this, said Nicky Booker, manager of the Amberley Farmers Market in North Canterbury.

”While supermarket shelves have been empty, we’ve continued to have eggs to supply to our local community, grown by farmers in our region in a market environment that fosters social connection.”

Eat NZ chief executive Angela Clifford acknowledged not all New Zealanders had easy access to a farmers’ market, but said she expected them to become more prevalent.

”I think its chicken and egg stuff. The more people shop at markets the more viable they become.”

Aotearoa was seeing a “tipping point”, she said, “where all of the shortcomings of the centralised distribution system are coming home to roost. You really must question the retail margin here, as smaller growers don’t have the economies of scale. What percentage are supermarkets taking from our food producers in Aotearoa I wonder? How does this contribute to our overall food security?

Nicole Johnstone/Stuff Fruit and vegetables on sale in January at the Southern Farmer's Market, one of the markets where a basket was 18% cheaper than the supermarket.

“Enabling local food systems is a pathway to solving the cost-of-living crisis. Best of all, it’s a mana-enhancing pathway, one that allows New Zealanders to solve their own problems rather than relying on hand outs”.

The current economic system may disfavour farmers’ markets, however. In 2022 Otago’s Royalburn Station co-owner Carlos Bagrie wrote an opinion piece for Stuff in which he said while “many farmers would love to have a relationship with the end consumer”, they were hindered because “due to the size and scale of farms today, farmers rarely get to see where their produce ends up. Instead, it enters a large commodity system, where it is trucked off the farm and the people involved in growing it have no relationship with the people who eat it.

”A New Zealand farmer would only be able to sell a fraction of what they produce at a farmers’ market,” Bagrie wrote, “and it is probably not worth them getting up at the crack of dawn on their pretend day off to do it. Hats off to those that do.”