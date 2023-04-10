Kiwis busy bottling, canning and freezing as fruit and vegetable prices skyrocket

Bottling Queen Katherine Riddell preserves and cans everything including meat. She says more people are doing the same due to the rising cost of living.

More Kiwis are turning back the clock and bottling, canning or freezing excess produce to save money as fruit and vegetable prices go through the roof.

Vegetable prices have risen significantly since 2019, before Covid-19 hit New Zealand. The cost of potatoes jumped 131% between March 2019 and now, from $1.85 per kg to $4.29, while pumpkin rose 105% ($2.67 to $5.50/kg) and carrots 49% (2.33 t o $3.49/kg).

Christchurch bottling queen Katherine Riddell holds workshops teaching people how to ensure they don’t waste any fresh produce, and says demand for her classes is growing.

Although a keen preserver for 40 years, Riddell, who blogs about her passion from her home in Aranui, has also been working harder to save produce in the past two years as prices rise.

Where once she might have thrown peach or pear skins out after bottling the fruit, she now turned them into fruit jelly.

Tomato skins and seeds not used in tomato sauce were dehydrated and made into a stock or rub. Other scraps were put into a compost pile that fertilises her garden.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Riddell grows as much produce as she can on her small Christchurch section.

Riddell had found creative ways to utilise her small yard, like growing vegetables in a bathtub. She recommended being creative and using whatever was close to hand, like plastic containers or tins.

She had one key piece of advice for families wanting to reduce their grocery bill: “Get rid of the flower garden and plant a simple vege garden instead.”

Riddell shopped around for meat and often bought large trays of chicken drumsticks if they were on special.

She then “pressure-canned” them in bottles to be used later, but they could also be frozen into meal-sized portions.

Riddell kept an eagle eye on fruit and vegetable shops for specials, with one local retailer often offering $3 buckets of mixed produce as it began to spoil.

At home, she turned the bargain buy into relishes, chutneys and sauces.

“The only thing I buy from the supermarket is milk, cheese and cleaning products.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Riddell also preserves meat if she finds it on special to save costs.

Riddell said she was passionate about teaching others how to cut their food bills, eat seasonably and cut food waste.

While many families were time-poor, just two hours on the weekend preparing meals for the week ahead could save the household budget a lot, she said.

Families could put all the ingredients needed for a one-pot dish into a bag, separate them into daily portions, then “dump” a bag into a slow cooker the morning before it’s to be eaten for dinner.

“With cyclones and flooding, food costs are going to skyrocket. People need to wake up and get prepared … For far too long, we have been eating too much processed food.”

Supplied Sophie Love spends only $40 a week on groceries and preserves any excess produce she gets from her vegetable garden in Christchurch.

Another Christchurch mother, Sophie Love, spent just $40 weekly on groceries for the three adults and two children in her household.

Love preserved everything, and her husband hunted over half their meat. She spent $30 on seeds each year to grow produce in four planter boxes on her Aranui property.

Love also sought out free produce in her neighbourhood and would knock on doors to see if she could gather fruit that might otherwise go to waste. She sometimes bought cheap vegetables but would not spend more than $3.99 a kg.

Supplied Love grows her vegetables in four planter boxes on her Christchurch section.

Her children loved to harvest and cook, and would eat anything that came out of the garden, she said.

For anyone who didn’t know how to preserve produce, Love suggested using YouTube or joining a community garden.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said the online marketplace had seen an 11% rise in sales of preserving jars since Covid first hit.

In February alone, there were more than 2800 searches for preserving jars on the site, she said.

Jerry Prendergast, president of produce industry organisation United Fresh, warned this year’s extreme weather events in Auckland, Northland and Hawke’s Bay would continue to affect the fresh produce market in the months ahead.

Flash floods in Auckland and Northland, followed by Cyclone Gabrielle, had wiped out some of the country’s most productive horticulture land, he said.