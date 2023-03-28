New Cheese category is where it's at in the Champions of Cheese awards

How to slice different types of cheese on your cheese platter to ensure you are getting the best out of each cheese and everyone gets a good taste!

The medals have been handed out at this year’s NZ Champions of Cheese Awards, and while the awards demonstrate a healthy local cheese industry, there’s little in the way of variation.

Well-known brands like Fonterra-owned Kāpiti, Goodman Fielder-owned Puhoi Valley, and indies like Whitestone, Zany Zeus, Over the Moon and Meyer dominated.

Indeed, master judge Jason Tarrant noted that this year, the awards’ 20th, saw many of the winners from the inaugural awards recognised again.

New cheese manufacturers are not established often. It’s a labour-intensive and highly specialist business, and supermarkets are dominated by the big dairy conglomerates.

The last year has, however, seen the loss of a significant player, past champion Grinning Gecko, which has shuttered its Whangarei business.

And by now, many of the winning cheeses are absolute stalwarts in Aotearoa – take for example the Kāpiti Kahurangi Creamy Blue, Puhoi Valley Double Cream Brie, or Karikaas Vintage Gouda.

It’s great to see the independent, largely family-owned companies in particular becoming so well established and recognised masters of their craft.

But this doesn’t spark much in the way of excitement for a consumer looking for a new cheese to try.

There is hope, however, in the new cheese category, where cheesemakers are playing around with different milks and interesting flavours.

Judges were particularly impressed with the entries this year, said Tarrant. “It bodes well for the future that there is so much innovation and new product development.”

Fonterra’s Kāpiti dominated the medals here, with four very different cheeses winning two golds, a silver and a bronze.

Supplied Craggy Range's cumin-studded sheep's milk cheese Clive Cumino took a gold medal in the New Cheese category.

The golds went to Kāpiti’s Ash Rind White, a soft cheese preserved in a layer of edible ash that helps create a sweeter flavour, and Bridge Street Blue, a soft blue named for the Eltham site where New Zealand’s first blue cheese was made that also won gold in the Blue Cheese category.

Kāpiti took a silver with the Kahotea Extra Creamy Brie, and a bronze with its Tomme Style. Originally produced in the French and Swiss alps, a Tomme is typically a firmer cow’s milk cheese with a milky, buttery flavour.

There’s experimentation happening with non-cow’s milks, too.

Supplied A judge assesses the smell of a soft white cheese.

Family-owned Craggy Range Sheep Dairy won a third gold in the New Cheese category with its cumin-studded hard sheep’s milk cheese Clive Cumino while another artisan company, Martinborough goat cheese specialist Drunken Nanny, took a silver for its new Chillin Cheese.

In all, judges awarded 162 medals this year – 57 gold, 55 silver and 48 bronze – across 19 categories, including Blue Cheese, New Cheese, Greek/Cypriot Style, Italian Style, Cheddar and Washed Rind.

Of those, 31 went to Fonterra brands and seven to Goodman Fielder.

A full list of winners can be found here.