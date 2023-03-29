Tasty spread for councillors... but it's all from the bin

From left, Waipā waste minimisation officer Sally Fraser, local chef Lylie Mallek and Mayor Susan O’Regan bring food waste awareness at the Waipā District Council morning tea session.

A big platter - sushi, pizza, lasagne, chop suey, nuts, crackers and cheese, exotic fruit and cheeseburgers, among other delicacies – awaited Waipā District councillors for morning tea on Tuesday.

The temptation soon turned sour when eating or touching it was out of question.

Why?

For starters, the food was amassed from Waipā rubbish bins. And it becomes a thousand-fold less appetising when you realise the “perfectly-good” food had shared the bin with used menstrual products.

Waipā waste minimisation officer Sally Fraser dived into the rubbish bags put out by 100 houses in Te Awamutu on Monday and found 154 kg of food waste.

This included 224 bread slices, buns and rolls, 146 serves of meat, unopened BBQ sauces, 79 crackers, unopened chocolate bars, Easter eggs, two and a half frozen cheesecakes, and 480g raw prawns, plus fruits and veggies.

Along with local chef Lylie Mallek, the duo presented a number of dishes to the councillors to raise awareness around food wastage in the district.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Local chef Lylie Mallek prepares a number of dishes from the food waste found in 100 houses of Te Awamutu.

Mallek said it was heartbreaking to find perfectly good capsicum, broccoli, and lettuce among other fresh produce gone to waste.

Fraser was not surprised by the content, , but wanted other elected members to know the reality.

“When I say food waste, they think genuine waste, little bits and pieces, but it is actually pretty good stuff.

“A lot of the stuff is still edible, and a lot of it if we had eaten it when it was good, was edible.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times A total of 224 bread slices, buns, rolls, 146 serves of meat, unopened BBQ sauces, 79 crackers, unopened chocolate bars, Easter eggs, two and a half frozen cheesecakes, and 480g raw prawns, plus fruits and veggies, was found in rubbish bags.

The team was generating public interest around the Waste Minimisation and Management Plan consultation and Fraser said Council wanted to hear a community voice on food waste.

One of the proposals to keep food out of landfills was to provide a kerbside service for food scraps.

However, Fraser said, food grown for humans should be eaten by humans, and if in good condition, donate to a neighbour, friend or whānau, or taking it to sharing sheds or pataka kai, when not needed.

It would be agonising for a farmer to find out the pig they raised from a piglet for months to become bacon, that got transported to a factory, packaged, transported to supermarket, gone home, sat in the fridge, and never got eaten, only to end up in a landfill, Fraser said.

“All that embedded carbon, never gets eaten.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Council's waste minimisation officer Sally Fraser wants to hear community voice on the Waste Minimisation and Management Plan consultation.

Bacon-lover and Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan was appalled at the unopened pack of bacon – not expired – and said it was a stark reminder of people’s inability to value food.

“It is really confronting when you see the scale and the nature of food, that is lovingly grown and produced, going to waste.

“I am a bit of a frugal housewife in this case, definitely not a use by or best before date watcher. We use the sniff test.”