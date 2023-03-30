You probably don't need that new kitchen gadget

OPINION: On a recent evening, I was scrolling through Instagram when I came across a Buzzfeed recipe for crispy waffle maker hash browns. A life-long and committed fan of all starches, I lifted my thumb to watch how such a glorious breakfast mash-up might be achieved.

What happened next will shock you.

(Sorry. Buzzfeed joke.)

Really, though. It wasn’t the recipe that was surprising, you could probably figure out how to do it yourself, it was the prep. Specifically, it was the way the recipe writer, Jasmine Pak, peeled the potatoes for her hash browns using an upright benchtop contraption called the Rotato Express.

You stick the potato in it vertically, switch it on, and the potato spins around a little knife (it also works for fruits and other vegetables), peeling it in one long strip.

It’s very cute. It’s also, unless perhaps you have limited use of your hands, totally unnecessary.

The Rotato Express is yet another kitchen gadget designed to take your money and your bench space to perform one function that you already have the capacity to do with other more multi-functional items.

In this case, that’s your humble handheld vegetable peeler, which is also great for things like thinly slicing onions, shaving cheese, chocolate or butter, de-stringing celery, de-hulling strawberries or slicing veggies into long noodles – that’s right, you don’t need a spiralizer, either.

I’m fascinated that in a world where your cellphone is a single item that has replaced your landline, watch, alarm clock, calculator, camera, stereo and notepad, just to name a few, or when your TV can record and playback shows without the need of another appliance, in the kitchen we remain committed to gadgets that perform functions – frequently only one, discrete function – that others already do perfectly well.

In some cases we’re talking about small, low-ticket items that might not break the bank but are still adding yet more non-biodegradable materials and manufacturing emissions into the world. Things like those little plastic multi-prong slicers designed to open and slice up an avocado, just like, you know, a knife.

supplied This avocado slicer is unnecessary if you own a knife.

Or an egg poacher. Whether the microwave or stovetop version, all it seems to do is add a couple of steps to a process that’s very quick and simple on your stovetop (poaching eggs is an art but it’s not at all difficult to master). Egg cookers, the ones that boil an egg for you, are even stupider.

Include also popcorn makers and, a horror I was only recently introduced to, a cupcake maker – you pour your batter in the moulds and it bakes them, in precisely the same way as a muffin tray placed in an oven.

Then we come to the big appliances, the things that are going to set you back hundreds if not thousands of dollars, that take up substantial space and collect substantial dust when they’re not being used (which won’t be as often as you think when you buy them).

Deep-frying on the stove takes some care, but is not tricky. If you have a standard blender you do not need a mini blender and unless you make smoothies or mirepoix very regularly you may not need one at all, provided you have decent knives. By removing the need to knead, electric bread makers, in my view, take all the fun out of bread making.

I’m aware that devices like slow cookers and pressure cookers use less electricity than ovens, like for like, and it’s true that bringing your oven to heat without food in it creates unnecessary energy (though it can help warm up your house).

But this equation works if you’re only using that one gadget. If you’ve got meat in the slow cooker and chips in the deep fryer and veg in the electric steamer you’ll quickly mitigate the difference in just making all that in the oven or on the stove.

I’m not trying to advocate for absolute kitchen monasticism here. I’m certainly not without my favourite gadgets (as someone who bakes several times a week you can pry my KitchenAid mixer out of my cold dead hands), and I don't think we all start throwing away our microwaves or toasters (though I have never owned and never wanted for a sandwich press; I make toasted sandwiches in a cast iron pan).

supplied/Stuff Bread makers take the fun out of baking.

I also know there are people for whom an air fryer or Thermomix has all but eliminated their need to use an oven, in which case, great.

I would, however, encourage you to think carefully before you buy another shiny kitchen appliance that promises to make your life easier. In many, many – I’d venture almost every – case you already own something that does that perfectly well, be that a stove, an oven, a well-maintained knife, that humble vegetable peeler or your own two hands.

Not only does buying fewer kitchen gadgets help your budget and the planet, it forces us to actually use, improve and learn new cooking skills. That’s fun, and it's sustainable. One day your NutriBullet will give up the ghost, but your knife skills are forever.