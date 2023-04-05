'Purveyor of happiness' creates chocolatey Easter treats

Adelphi Fine Chocolate chocolatier and purveyor of happiness Sarah Donovan loves bringing a smile to people’s faces with the cocoa delicacy.

Sarah Donovan doesn’t call herself a chocolate maker, she prefers to be known as a “purveyor of happiness – because what I do makes people happy”.

And at Easter, there’s no better business to be in.

It’s the time of year when – like florists on Valentine’s Day and milliners on Cup Day – chocolatiers up the ante and Donovan’s own Adelphi Fine Chocolate is no exception.

Among her array of chocolate at Christchurch’s Riverside Market, large hollow eggs come in four flavours: marbled white and dark chocolate, caramelised white chocolate, ruby chocolate, and organic fair trade dark chocolate.

Wait, “ruby chocolate”?

It’s the fourth type of chocolate to come out of Belgium, created a few years ago, Donovan explained. It’s made with completely natural pink chocolate, which has a berry yoghurt flavour.

“It’s the way they process the cocoa bean that makes it pink and gives it the berry flavour.” It’s a “highly guarded secret as to how they do it”.

“It’s a little bit novel and doesn’t quite satisfy that real chocolate craving ... but the people that love it, really, really love it.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruby chocolate is among the types of chocolate Donovan creates with, and while the colour is all natural, the secret is highly guarded as to how the Belgians do it.

Outside traditional hollow eggs, she has made mini eggs, the most popular being salted caramel, and egg bars, including a Belgian biscuit spice with raspberry flavour.

The egg bars are shaped like an egg, which has some people “making jokes saying it looks like a dinosaur footprint but it’s actually like a flat egg”.

Donovan has been in what she likes to call the “happiness business” of chocolate making for 25 years.

”I fell into it in Sydney. A Belgian chocolate maker took me under his wing and taught me everything he knew.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Donovan sells her Adelphi Fine Chocolate at Riverside Market and at the Christchurch Farmers’ Market on Saturdays.

Since leaving Australia after working under the third-generation Belgian chocolatier for 10 years, she returned to Christchurch where she became head chocolatier at She Universe before branching out on her own.

Her garage is no longer for cars, it’s a chocolate kitchen where magic has been happening for about four years and Adelphi Fine Chocolates are created – and she said she’s keeping it “really simple”.

Initially, she had “all the equipment and machinery” to make chocolate, but these days she’s gone “completely backwards” and no longer needs “all the fancy equipment”.

Her hairdryer lived in the garage, she said, along with a heat gun, both helping to melt the chocolate.

“A lot of equipment you purchase from the hardware shop,” she said, including scrapers.

But keeping it simple hasn’t stopped her winning awards, bagging a gold, silver and two bronze for her chocolate bark at the NZ Chocolate Awards 2022.

Launching her own business has been one of the best moves yet for Donovan, as she gets to “see the joy” her customers get from her products.

“I get these young kids that come along … and they’re so excited. They pick a random flavour that you would think no 3 or 4-year-old would have a palate for. They’re just generally shaking with excitement and you think: There’s a budding little foodie going on there.”