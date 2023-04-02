Oyster chocolates served with a giggle Southland style

Jane Stanton, owner of The Seriously Good Chocolate Company with some of its oyster chocolates, which go into boxes featuring artwork by Mark Winter, also known as Chicane, a former Southlander who lives in London.

An England-based cartoonist with Southland origins has joined up with an Invercargill chocolate company to bring a “bit of fun” to the product, in good taste of course.

The artwork of Mark Winter, who goes by the name Chicane, features on boxes of the Seriously Good Chocolate Company, often with a southern flavour.

Seriously Good Chocolate Company owner Jane Stanton said Southland was renowned for its Bluff oysters, so oyster chocolates were now on the menu. The ingredients did not include oyster, of course, but did include wine and cinnamon.

Robyn Edie/Stuff/Stuff Southland’s Seriously Good Chocolate Company has teamed up with cartoonist Chicane to produce the boxes.

“It’s a play on words because in my day we used to make cinnamon oysters ... we are starting to get a story going about Southland,” she said.

Stanton said her aim had always been to promote Southland to the world “one bite at a time through chocolate”, using southern products.

She pointed to examples of a “sheep poo” chocolate (freeze-dried boysenberries dipped in chocolate) and “pāua” chocolate (zambuca, liquorice and coconut cream).

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The box artworks often feature a southern sense of humour.

“When we stated talking to Mark he came up with different concepts, because obviously he loves Southland and it was promoting Southland.”

Winter said Stanton contacted him last year after seeing one of his cartoons published in The Southland Times on the Stuff website.

“She was keen to do some Easter and Christmas stuff ... and it's progressed from there.

“I've been living in London for the past 14 years. It’s really cool to stay connected with Southland. I think the quality of the chocolate is more important than the cartoons, which are just a comic gimmick and a bit of fun – in good taste.”