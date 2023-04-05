Award-winning cafe that featured in Lonely Planet closes down amid cost of living crisis

Pukeko Junction cafe co-owner Reena Bist serving a customer. She and husband Ankit have run the business since 2018, but are closing due to increased costs and a decline in the number of customers.

Nestled in the small North Canterbury settlement of Leithfield, Pukeko Junction Cafe and Deli has been a mainstay of road trips for travellers and tourists alike for more than 20 years.

But the state highway stop-off that once featured in the Lonely Planet and won a number of awards will close down this Easter, a victim of the rising cost of living, inflation and wage pressures.

Owner Ankit Bist said after a tough year, he and wife Reena thought it was “time for us to draw the curtains and close our beloved shop”.

The Bists took over the business in 2018, shepherding it through the Covid-19 lockdowns, only to see a significant fall in patrons over the last year, Bist said.

“It's been a destination spot when going to Hanmer or Kaikōura for a long time, but more recently with inflation and price rises there has been a sharp decline.

“People are not moving around, or spending as much. Prices have increased and people are concentrating more on daily essential needs rather than spending it on eating out.”

The cafe, which also delivered frozen meals nationwide, had eight staff a year ago, which has since dropped to five, all of whom will lose their jobs.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff More than 20 years after the popular Leithfield cafe opened, owners Reena and Ankit Bist are shutting the doors on Pukeko Junction.

Bist said a previous agreement with the building’s owners was later replaced with a new lease, which he was reluctant to commit to, so he took the decision to close down.

The building’s other tenant, the Pukeko Junction Regional Wine Centre and Gallery, closed in October after about nine years.

The Bists are now selling various sundries such as tea, coffee and frozen salmon, as well as the trading name Pukeko Junction.

But the closure on Sunday may not spell permanent heartache for those who want a bite to eat and a cuppa as they head north from Christchurch along SH1.

New landlords Caroline and Jeff Elliott, who bought the premises in October, are promising to resurrect the cafe after renovations, refurbishment and earthquake strengthening work.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new owners of the premises plan to open a new cafe at the site within the next six months.

Caroline Elliott said the building, an old petrol station, is made of unreinforced concrete block, and has needed more work than expected to bring it up to building standards.

She plans to modernise the decor while sticking with a rustic style, before looking for a new cafe operator to reopen on the site, as well as a tenant for the shop.

“I’d like it to be open on the other side of winter, six months max,” she said.

Elliott said there was an element of sentimentality in buying the property, after spending many years as a customer.

“Back in the day, when I first came to Amberley it probably had a population of 1000 people, and Pukeko Junction was one of the few places to go for good food and coffee,” she said.

The couple, who own CJ’s Nursery in Amberley, will also turn their green thumbs to a landscaping upgrade.