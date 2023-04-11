Sold out by 10am: The Kiwi obsession with cheese scones even at $7.50 a pop

The rising price of the humble cheese scone hasn’t had an effect on its popularity, with many Christchurch cafes selling out by 10am and one even baking almost 200 a day to keep up with demand.

But what is the obsession with a cheese scone, and why are people prepared to pay up to $7.50 for one?

In the central city library Tūranga, Foundation cafe chef Kayoko Quinn bakes 150 to 180 cheese scones a day in house, that’s about five to six batches, 30 scones per batch. Priced at $6, they’re often sold out by mid-afternoon. ​​​​

Part of the secret to the scone’s popularity is the buttermilk, “a lot of cheese and parmesan and steam baking”, Foundation co-owner Ruth Trevella said.

But she said she wasn’t quite ready to share the recipe.

The scones are so popular, one staff member said they took a phone call from a customer requesting a scone delivery for a sick friend – but the cafe does not make deliveries.

Further south on Manchester St, Moment Cafe has Uber Eats, and owner Emma Cole said “a lot” of cheese scones were delivered through phone orders.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Foundation Cafe in Tūranga bakes hundreds of their “renowned” cheese scones daily, often selling out by mid-afternoon.

The 18 cheese scones baked daily were normally gone by 10am, with Cole preferring to “sell out rather than throw out”.

The price of cheese scones varied in the central city, ranging from $5.50 at The Good Habit on St Asaph St or for a gluten-free scone at Lux on Gloucester St, to $6.50 for a savoury scone and $7.50 for a cheesy gluten-free one at South Town Club (STC) on Welles St.

STC owner Dan Hobson said while the price sounded steep, it was justified to cover the rising cost of a scone’s main ingredients – flour, butter and cheese, as well as the cost of overheads.

And while the price hikes initially deterred customers, it wasn’t long before their loyalty to scones broke through the price barrier, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff South Town Club, owner Dan Hobson says he’d like to know where Kiwis cheese scone obsession comes from.

“I’d really love to understand where Kiwis obsession with cheese scones comes from.”

Hobson said New Zealand stole much of their food culture from other countries, but the cheese scone seemed “quite uniquely antipodean”.

Scones are thought to have originated in Scotland in the 16th century, with the main difference being an egg or two added to their recipe.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gluten -free cheese scones at Lux Cafe sell out by 10am, which is a trend at many Christchurch cafes, especially when it comes to GF savoury scones.

Back in New Zealand, the cheese scone recipe has been a staple in the Edmonds Cookbook for decades, creating generations of cheese scone home bakers.

“I was taught to make scones by my grandma,” The Good Habit customer, Leigh Cookson, said.

“She gave me her recipe, which is pretty much like everybody’s, mainly [from] the Edmonds Cookbook.”

She said the key was not to overwork the dough and her grandma would add half a teaspoon of mustard powder “to give the cheese some sharpness, which I still do”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Good Habit, co-owner Mandy Heasley says more than 1kg of cheese goes into every batch of cheese scones.

Another trick, she said was grating cheese onto the tray before putting the mix on top ... “so you’ve got a crunchy bottom”.

Cookson said the obsession possibly stemmed from cheese scones being a “comfort food” baked through the generations.

“It was always a recipe you were taught, and you were taught to do it early, because it’s easy. And the other thing was, if the neighbours came round for afternoon tea, cheese scones took five minutes, and you always had the ingredients in the house.”

Back in the day, the main ingredients of cheese and butter were “reasonably priced”.

Some people say the best way to eat a cheese scone is straight out of the oven or heated in a grill and served with butter, and the latter is the method of many central Christchurch cafes, including Moment.

Moment customer Anne Doidge said she had eaten three scones over five days.

“They go well with a black coffee.”