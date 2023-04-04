What's with restaurant booking fees?

Inati chef and co-owner Simon Levy said cancellation fees brought Kiwi restaurants into line with other countries, and industries.

A reservation at Christchurch’s Inati can promise a meal at one of Aotearoa’s top restaurants – or, if you fail to honour it, a fee that could run into the hundreds of dollars.

The two-hatted restaurant is among a growing number in New Zealand to introduce a charge, normally in the form of a credit card hold, to secure a booking. Cancel within a certain period of time, or don’t show up at all, and they take a fee, usually around the same as Inati’s $50 per head.

A quick scan of restaurant booking forms at some of our most popular restaurants shows that among this number are the three restaurants owned by renowned Auckland restaurateurs Sid and Chand Sahrawat – Sid at the French Cafe, Cassia, and newly-opened Kol – viaduct spot Soul Bar, Nic Watt’s Inca, top Wellington restaurants Shepherd and Rita, and a few Christchurch addresses including Inati.

Introducing a cancellation fee was, says Inati owner and chef Simon Levy, “a hard decision”, but became a necessary one.

“People were not even phoning us and not showing up,” Levy said. “We kept having to say sorry, no, to other people, and then you’d lose the revenue - you’ve brought in product, you’ve prepared it all days in advance, and so much work goes in to our food. It’s not pre-packaged and you can’t leave it in the freezer.”

Cancellation fees for Inati first only applied to groups of six or more cancelling within 72 hours, and has now extended to all parties on Friday and Saturday nights.

The practice is widespread overseas, said UK native Levy, who was previously head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s The Warrington in London, as well as in other industries.

If you don’t show up to an appointment at the hairdresser or the GP you’ll be charged, he pointed out.

“It should be the same for any other business... We have turned away other revenue, we have prepared food. It’s also the labour cost and everything else.”

Despite bringing in the weekend night cancellation fees a year ago, Inati had not had to charge many people, with the fact of giving a credit card number while booking acting as a deterrent against cancelling for most.

But it did happen.

“We had a big table not turn up a couple of weeks ago, I think a table of 10. We only have 45 seats, so that’s huge. That’s a big chunk of revenue for the night not earned, and we had to put a charge through.”

Modern wine bar and bistro Bar Celeste did not require booking guarantees when owners Emma Ogilvie and Nick Landsman set up shop on K Rd in 2019, but introduced the practice about 18 months ago as the hospitality industry continued to reel from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were experiencing a lot of cancellations at that time,” Ogilvie recalled. “On a table of six, one person would have Covid and they’d cancel. People would use it as an excuse to cancel.”

Like Inati, Bar Celeste also had particular issues with no-shows.

“Customers might not be aware of the costs involved before they’ve even walked through the door,” she said. There was the cost of goods, which depending on how they were prepared or what day of the week it was may not now be able to be used, as well as wage costs – Celeste’s staffing levels on a particular night were determined by the number of bookings.

There was no guarantee last-minute cancellations or no-shows could be filled by a walk-in, Ogilvie said, particularly during the week.

“And if you’ve given that table two hours and you’ve got a booking after - you need to almost immediately seat someone one else, or you’re not going to fill it.”

Customers had, for the most part, been “really good about it”, and Celeste had also only taken the cancellation fee on a few occasions.

“We have fewer cancellations now,” she said. “It also helps enforce communication - previously they just wouldn’t have shown up. The fact we’re getting clearer communication from customers means we can change our staffing levels.”

Levy understood that most customers had to cancel for legitimate reasons, though since opening their second site, Hali, in 2021, the Levys had noticed some customers booking for both restaurants then cancelling one at the last minute.

”We’d rather have people in the building, we’d rather serve them,” he said. “Our biggest thing is, we don’t want to say no, we want to give people the best experience. We want people to be committed to coming out and having the best evening.”

Ogilvie agreed that while things came up, in the current climate restaurants had to build the cost of late-stage cancellations and no-shows into their business model.

“It’s figuring out a sustainable model where customers can be included and restaurants can be sustainable businesses,” she said.