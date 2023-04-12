Naked cakes in hot demand at The Cake Shop in Canterbury

The Cake Shop in Rolleston, near Christchurch, specialises in cupcakes, cakes and cake making supplies.

A one-stop shop for cakes has every aspect of the treat covered – including naked cakes you can decorate yourself.

The Cake Shop’s naked cakes has people driving from “all over Auckland” to grab one, co-owner Maggie Harding said, and Cantabrians now have the same option on their doorstep.

Harding used to get a kick out of making birthday cakes for the children in her family, then took it to the next level by learning cake decorating on YouTube.

After several years of refining her skills, a sign guided her straight to her calling when Pukekohe’s The Cake Shop business came up for sale in 2019.

READ MORE:

* Simon Bridges creates terrifying cupcakes on Great Kiwi Bake Off special

* These kids birthday cakes will make you reminisce about your childhood



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Maggie and Brendon Harding moved to Rolleston for a better lifestyle and to be closer to family.

Harding and her husband, Brendon, jumped at the chance to leave the corporate world behind and built The Cake Shop “up to where it is now”, she said.

The couple moved their family to Rolleston, near Christchurch, in March to “be closer to family and have a better lifestyle”. While they were at it, they brought The Cake Shop with them.

The plan had been to close the Pukekohe shop, but customers had the final say, campaigning for the doors stay open for cake making supplies.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Cake decorating club's recipe for success includes huge dollops of fun and friendship.

Ninety per cent of The Cake Shop Rolleston’s sales are supplies for keen cakers to create their own masterpieces, including sprinkles, boards, boxes, toppers. If they don’t have it, they’ll find it, Harding said.

For those who prefer to spend their time decorating instead of baking, they could buy a naked (undecorated) cake.

The shop’s “biggest selling product” was its naked chocolate cake, which came in a variety of shapes and sizes, fresh or frozen. Brendon Harding baked about 10 each day to keep the shop in stock.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Cake Shop sells everything bakers need for decorating their creations.

Maggie Harding is the decorator, and her husband was “dragged” into baking, she said. He churned out about 48 cupcakes a day, as well as the naked cakes, starting in the kitchen at 4am most days.

He came from a corporate background with no baking experience, but “absolutely loves it”, she said.

“He has got so much pride and passion for all the cakes he does every day, and the cupcakes I’ve taught him. He thinks it’s his little baby now.”

All the elements were made on-site, including all the butter creams, flavourings, lemon curd, berry couli and of course, the chocolate cakes, using a family recipe that she had “tweaked”.

When The Cake Shop opened on April 1, customers were “shoulder to shoulder” in the store, and they were cleared out of cupcakes by 11am, Harding said.

“It far exceeded our expectations. We’re very optimistic and happy.”