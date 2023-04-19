Rising from the ashes: Tavern destroyed in fire gets new building, name and owners

Thirsty Acres in Kirwee has replaced the former Kirwee Tavern after it burnt down more than three years ago.

A new tavern has risen from the ashes in small-town Canterbury – and it’s keeping the settlement’s history alive, starting with its name.

Thirsty Acres opened on the old Kirwee Tavern site in March, more than three years after the historic 100-year-old watering hole burnt to the ground on Christmas Day 2019.

The old country pub about 41km west of Christchurch started out as the Kirwee Hotel before becoming the Kirwee Tavern in the 70s, but new owner Jono Alve wanted to give the new venue a completely new name.

While researching local stories, he discovered Kirwee, which sits between the Waimakariri and Rakaia rivers, was originally on some of the driest land in the country.

“It wasn’t until they brought the water race scheme through this area that the land was able to be used to produce all the agricultural and pastoral products that they do now,” Alve said.

”We think of the land around us as the thirsty acres – and that’s where the name came from.”

When the tavern went up in flames, Alve and his wife, Jennifer, watched the news from their home in Wellington, with their two girls Lucy and Penelope – not knowing that years on, they would be holding the keys to the community’s hub.

After the worst of Covid, the couple decided to raise their girls back in the Mainland, where they grew up, and the family settled in Rolleston.

Lee Kenny/Stuff The old Kirwee Tavern had served the community for about 100 years when it burned burned down on Christmas Day in 2019.

LEE KENNY/STUFF At least 60 firefighters spent the early hours of Christmas Day at the Kirwee Tavern in Canterbury after a fire broke out on Christmas Eve. (Video first published December 25, 2019)

“It was on one of our excursions up to Castle Hill we saw the pub being rebuilt. We stopped to talk to the man mowing the lawns who turned out to be the landlord, and the rest is history.”

Alve had been on the other side of the bar for 15 years, serving as a supplier and being an adviser through the Hospitality Association.

“We’re really lucky with what they’ve built us here. The landlord, David Nesbitt, he didn’t have to rebuild but he’s chosen to do that to make sure Kirwee’s still got a place where people can go and socialise and get together.”

The new building “looks spectacular, because it doesn’t look like a pub that’s just sprung up five minutes ago”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Jono and Jen Alve, with their daughters Penelope Alve, 6, left, and Lucy Alve, 8, are happy to be bringing an old country tavern back to life with a new look.

Part of the secret to the exterior’s aged look was the cladding.

The weatherboards are 200-year-old European oak imported from Austria through a company in Tai Tapu.

Locals and Sunday drivers from across the region were drawn to the spot, but Alve said it was still “amazing how many people don’t know where Kirwee is”.

People were learning though.

“We feel really well-supported here, our job is just to make sure people are looked after when they come in the door.”

“Old diehard locals”, people who had just moved to the area, traffic passing through, and those making it a destination had all been given the warm welcome at Thirsty Acres, he said.

It was sad a lot of country pubs had closed around New Zealand.

“They’re the kind of places that hold rural communities ... it’s nice to be bringing one back.“