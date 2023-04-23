Michael Meredith’s one pot wonder honours the unique flavours of the sea

WATCH: Discover Miele ambassador and chef Michael Meredith's passion for locally crafted, sustainable produce, which he honours with his Miele appliances.

Growing up by the water has given chef and Miele ambassador Michael Meredith a strong connection to the ocean, so it's not surprising that when it comes to sourcing seafood, he chooses sustainable ingredients that he honours with quality appliances.

"The sea is bountiful and will nourish us, but only if we show it some respect," he says.

Michael has made a name for himself as one of the country's most creative cooks by producing innovative dishes that showcase locally sourced New Zealand ingredients. His recipe for Cloudy Bay Clams with chorizo and chickpeas is a perfect example of the link between choosing quality ingredients and cooking them with precision and care.

SUPPLIED Chef Michael Meredith has always had a strong connection to the ocean and he respects the sustainable way Cloudy Bay Clams are harvested.

Cloudy Bay clams are at the heart of the dish, sourced with Michael's unwavering commitment to protecting our natural resources.

"The guys from Cloudy Bay Clams are dedicated to sustainable fishing," he says. "They are a family-owned business and produce some of the best clams in Australasia. It's all about the way they fish them. They've developed a harvesting system which recreates the same conditions as a storm to bring the clams out of the sand naturally. It's hard work, but they are passionate and committed."

To honour that hard work, Michael believes in preparing the clams using appliances that work just as hard.

"To get consistency in your cooking, you need cooking appliances you can rely on," he says.

SUPPLIED Michael Meredith believes the best way to honour great produce is to cook it on quality appliances.

The recipe may be a one-pot creation, but it requires controlled cooking to maximise the flavour. Miele's induction cooktop delivers the ultimate control and flexibility Michael requires.

"It's super responsive so I can change the temperature quickly to make sure the clams are steamed quickly," says Michael, who is a long-time fan of the TwoInOne appliance.

"What I love is that it only heats up the base of the pot, which is a really efficient way to cook. The integrated extractor actually talks to the cooktop and adjusts the fan accordingly. It does the thinking for me so I can concentrate on other things. Even though this is a fairly simple dish, Miele makes it even easier."

SUPPLIED Michael's one pot recipe for clams is cooked to perfection using the Meile Induction cooktop and integrated extractor fan.

Michael's recipe using Cloudy Bay Clams is a vibrant dish with subtle Mediterranean influences.

"Diamond shell clams are native to New Zealand and are very sweet, so I wanted to balance that with heat from the chillies, and the chorizo which adds complimentary flavours and texture that goes well with shellfish. It's about simple ingredients that capture the natural flavours of the clams and lead you into the ocean."

SUPPLIED While clams are the hero of the dish, the chickpeas add nuttiness and chillies and chorizo add heat.

While clams are the hero of the dish, the addition of chickpeas provide a nutritional nutty boldness that really adds a depth to the dish. Chickpeas are a veritable superfood, rich in soluble fibre, vitamins and minerals, so they're a perfect way to add vital nutrients to your diet.

Miele recommends maximising every ingredient in this dish even the leftovers. When using tinned chickpeas don't pour away that starchy liquid from the tin. This liquid, known as aquafaba, can be whipped into a foam and makes a handy egg replacement for recipes such as meringues or marshmallows.

Discover the recipe at Miele homegrown. To see these appliances in action visit a Miele Experience Centre in Auckland or Wellington.