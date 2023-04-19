Cockroaches, pests and filthy kitchens found at nine Auckland food shops

Auckland Council inspectors identified cockroach infestations and filthy kitchens at nine Auckland food outlets.

A cockroach infestation and other pest issues have been identified at three Auckland restaurants, but none were critical enough to force a closure by Auckland Council inspectors.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Indian Gypsy in Henderson, Maxbake Bakery and Lunch Bar in Wiri and Golden Dragon Takeaway in Ōtara were among nine food eateries in Auckland recently slapped with a D grade by council inspectors for pest infestation, filthy food surfaces and poor food storage.

A West Auckland shop on Lincoln Rd had a cockroach infestation while two south Auckland shops had other pest control issues.

According to the council, a food grade certificate gives customers assurance that food they buy is safe and suitable to eat, and that the outlet meets quality and hygiene requirements under the Food Act.

READ MORE:

* Three Auckland eateries forced to close because of 'widespread cockroach infestations'

* Pest infestations, poor cleaning among violations in Auckland eateries

* Popular family restaurant Momotea is Auckland's dirtiest eatery



An A, B or C grade means an outlet provides a level of confidence that the food it sells is safe.

D and E grades require enforcement by food inspectors, meaning a wide range of issues need to be rectified.

E ratings are given for critical risks, such as an out-of-control pest infestation or an absolutely filthy kitchen.

Auckland Council safety and enforcement team leader Alan Ahmu said none of the nine eateries were forced to close.

Supplied Council food inspectors perform unscheduled visits to more than 9000 registered food outlets in Auckland.

The cockroach infestation and other pest issues identified at three of the shops weren’t critical.

Ahmu said council would only shut a business down if infestation was significant, and normal mitigation measures were not adequate to prevent contamination of food and surfaces.

Indian Gypsy was inspected on April 4 and issues such as an unsatisfactory food control plan, poor standard of cleaning and hygiene and deficient maintenance were also identified.

Supplied An E grade, the worst a shop can get, will force a closure if an uncontrollable pest infestation is identified.

The shop owner said he bought the business a year ago and had been dealing with the same pest control company, but has now switched to another firm.

“They told us the cockroach problem would take a while to fix, but we’re happy there is no activity now, and we’re looking forward to getting back our A grade tomorrow,” he on Tuesday.

Maxbake Bakery and Lunch Bar’s inspection on April 5 noted pest control issues, poor standard of cleaning, food storage, maintenance and deficient food safety training.

A store manager denied they had pests, and said they were dealing with the issues raised before the next inspection.

STUFF Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks to Stuff's Erin Johnson on where this year's rates rises will land.

“They just told us to get that machine that electrocutes flies,” she said.

Golden Dragon Takeaway had poor food storage, deficient records and pest control issues on April 13.

“The expectation is that businesses follow their template food control plan or national programme,” Ahmu said.

“These documents clearly outline what a food business must do to ensure that they produce and provide safe and suitable food.”

Supplied Council says food shops are expected to follow the proper storage and handling procedures.

Other eateries on the D grade list were Chicking​ Māngere, Kebab King Wellesley St AUT, The Great Tong Takeaway Māngere, Tai Ping Flat Bush, The Base Bar and Grill at Rosedale and Gorkha​ Eastern Beach.

Kebab King AUT wasn’t registered when inspectors visited on April 5, and has since registered the business.

Ahmu said food safety breaches didn’t incur fines, but the council recovered costs with reinspection revisits to monitor or confirm compliance.

The average compliance cost for an E grade reinspection was $1400, while it was up to $771 for a D grade.