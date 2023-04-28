Could meal kits save you time and money?

Your tastebuds will never grow tired of the exciting recipes that are in your HelloFresh box.

With a growing number of New Zealand households choosing to have their recipes and ingredients delivered to their door, we look at the many benefits of meal kits.

1. They're convenient

This one goes without saying. We all know that the hardest part about cooking during the week is deciding what to make. Joining New Zealand's favourite meal kit delivery service, HelloFresh, takes the stress out of meal prep. You can either choose from a selection of delicious meals, or let the experts at HelloFresh recommend a menu, based on your selected plan and preference. A few days later, a box arrives on your doorstep containing everything you need to make those recipes, from easy-to-follow step-by-step recipe cards to pre-portioned ingredients. Each meal is packed in a paper bag, so it's easy to grab all the ingredients when you're ready to cook.

2. They taste great

Your tastebuds will never grow tired of the exciting recipes that are in your HelloFresh box. As you get to select your meals each week, you can tailor your menu to suit your tastes and dietary preferences. Choose from an ever-changing mix of family-friendly Kiwi classics and exotic fusion dishes from around the world.

RYAN DINHAM At HelloFresh, a team of recipe planners and developers, including in-house dietitians, work together to create wholesome, balanced meals using high-quality fresh ingredients.

3. They're good for you

It's no secret that home-cooked meals are better for you than highly processed pre-prepared foods and takeaways. At HelloFresh, a team of recipe planners and developers, including in-house dietitians, work together to create wholesome, balanced meals using high-quality fresh ingredients. If you're trying to include more plants in your diet, HelloFresh makes it easy with a selection of vegetarian and plant-based options. It's a great way to teach kids and teens to cook and set them up for a lifetime of healthy eating habits.

4. They help you make more sustainable food choices

Okay, so here's where things get really interesting. You might be surprised to hear that subscribing to a meal kit service can help reduce your carbon footprint.

One way this works is by reducing food waste. Food decomposing in the landfill releases methane, a greenhouse gas that's more potent than carbon dioxide in raising the earth's temperature. According to the World Resources Institute, globally, wasted food produces four times the emissions of the entire aviation industry. However, HelloFresh ingredients are delivered pre-portioned to exactly the amount you need for your meal – so they create far less food waste.

And since HelloFresh buys its fresh ingredients directly from local farmers and producers, there's less transport time and fewer stops between supplier and customer. A study conducted in 2022 revealed that this short supply chain, coupled with reduced food waste, means that meals from HelloFresh produce 25 percent less carbon dioxide emissions than the same meals prepared with ingredients bought at a supermarket. HelloFresh is also committed to sustainable packaging, with most items reusable or recyclable, and ingredients packaged together whenever possible.

RYAN DINHAM HelloFresh ingredients are delivered pre-portioned to exactly the amount you need for your meal – so they create far less food waste.

5. They reduce budgeting stress

Rabobank-KiwiHarvest found that the average New Zealand household throws away a staggering $1520 worth of food each year. With grocery prices escalating and the cost of living increasing by the day, that's a lot of money most of us can't afford to throw in the rubbish bin. With meal kit delivery services like HelloFresh, the price is constant each week, so it's much easier to manage your budget.

Plus, how many times have you looked in the fridge, not been able to decide what to cook, and ordered takeaways instead? Having a meal plan for the week and a few brown paper bags right there in the fridge with all the ingredients you need for a delicious meal takes away all the stress of cooking and saves you money in the long run.

6. They save time

Not only will quick and easy HelloFresh recipes save you time in the kitchen, they'll save you time at the supermarket too – because in today's busy world, we've all got more important (and fun) things to do than scanning the aisles for bargains.

With all these advantages, it's no wonder more and more Kiwis are making the smart, sustainable choice and switching to meal kits to spice up their mealtime repertoire and take the stress out of putting great-tasting, healthy meals on the table at affordable prices.

