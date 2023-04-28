The $6 scone people drive or hike to the top of a hill for, and it's date not cheese

It's probably Christchurch's highest date scone, and according to the owners of the Sign of the Kiwi cafe, it's worth the hike.

The date scone could be regarded as the cheese scone’s forgotten relative – sweet to the savoury or yin to the yang – but high on the hills in Christchurch, it’s regarded as number one.

Nestled on the Summit Rd, 340 metres above sea level surrounded by parks, hills and reserves, the Sign of the Kiwi Cafe touts its fare as “the best date scones in town”.

The “number one product in the cafe”, sold for $6 a pop, is so sought after that some call during their morning walk in the hills wanting one put aside, “which we do”, said owner Eric Devos.

“We sell dozens of them.” “Sometimes they sell before they’re made”.

The keys to their popularity are possibly that the dates aren’t chopped and because “they’re big”, he said.

The dates are put into the mixture whole after being soaked for 30 minutes in warm water to soften, he said.

“We say to people ‘we have a plantation out the back’, but it’s not true of course.”

The dates are from Iran or Pakistan, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The popular date scones at Sign of the Kiwi are made with whole dates soaked in warm water for 30 minutes before folding into the mixture.

Up here, there’s a slim chance of customers missing out, as opposed to cafes down in the city that might sell out by 10am.

That’s because batches of 35 scones are baked throughout the day until about 2pm – so about 500 made in a week and 25,000 sold last year, he said.

A Korean customer on holiday who indulged in a date scone recently contacted Devos after arriving back home.

He said she wanted to purchase a voucher “because she wants her friends to try the scones at the Kiwi”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Some punters call ahead to get their scones put aside, while a Korean customer who tried the scones during a visit to the city, contacted Devos to purchase a voucher so her friends in Christchurch could indulge in the sweet treat.

Jam and cream are available for an extra $1.50, which Devos said about a third of the date scone punters opted into.

“Maybe it comes down to our selling skills.”

The date scone’s counterpart, the cheese scone, isn’t sold at the cafe, but there is a savoury option loaded with spinach, cheese and feta, “which sell a bit less”, he said.

“You can’t beat a date scone.”

Originally from France, Devos said he first experienced scones in the UK as scones don’t exist in the country known for its baguettes.

“We do croissants and pain au chocolat.”

At Fondation Cafe where nearly 200 self-professed ‘renowned’ cheese scones sell out every day, their “classic” date and orange scone isn’t nearly as popular, co-owner Ruth Trevella said.

“It seems cheese scones are the things people really want way more than date.”

She said it came down to savoury versus sweet, and these days, “anything sweet is really naughty”.

“Cheese scones, everybody feels like they can have one.”

Perhaps not Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, though, who’ll be sticking to sausage rolls.

He told Stuff while in Christchurch on Friday he was “not really a scone person”.

“I have the odd scone from time to time, but pastries are more my thing.”