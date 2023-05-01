Flip Grater: From singer-songwriter to food entrepreneur

Flip Grater invites Frank Film into Grater Goods’ factory to see how their entirely plant-based food range is made.

Flip Grater’s musical talent once made her a household name in New Zealand. Now she’s taking the business world by storm.

The talented singer-songwriter has released five critically acclaimed albums and toured her music internationally. But music is not her only hobby: since her teenage years, she has been a passionate environmental activist and vegan foodie.

In 2018 Grater returned to her roots by opening a vegan restaurant and food production company Grater Goods with her husband, Yousef Iskrane.

“The business world is a bit of a strange beast,” Grater says, “that I don’t quite feel like I belong to.”

And yet, Grater Goods is thriving, with plans to expand and export their plant-based products. Last week it launched an equity crowdfunding offer in an attempt to raise $1.5m to fund increased production, research, development and marketing to bolster a move into Australia, the world’s second-fastest growing plant-based market.

The company employs a team of 17 and on track to pass $1m in turnover this year.

She invited Frank Film into Grater Goods’ factory to see how their entirely plant-based food range – including carrot lox, vegan chorizo, and furkey, or soy “turkey” – is made.

“It’s really easy to get overwhelmed by the problems of the world and to feel negative, and to get angry,” she said, “but it’s so much more sustainable and positive to put something good into the world.”

Grater admits she had an “angry stage”: she was a fierce activist for animal rights in her teenage years, when she began working with various animal charities and environmental groups.

Her dad John Grater tells us that when his daughter (originally named Clare) became vegan at 15, she put together a petition to save the Hector’s dolphin. Friends nicknamed her Flipper, which was shortened to her current moniker.

These days, she is all about putting good things into the world, whether that’s plant-based platters or soulful songs. Her music is “on pause,” she says, but it’s not done yet – as is clear when she plays her daughter a delicate lullaby from her recent EP, Lullabies for Anaïs.