Give your mum a foodie treat on Mother's Day

There are beautiful high tea options to treat your Mum at the Dilmah t Lounge on Willeston St.

Spending time with your mum on Mother’s Day is a great present – spending it enjoying deliciousness is even better.

The Post has put together a list of five great foodie treats across the Greater Wellington region that you can enjoy on this special day.

Inspired high tea

The Dilmah Lounge in Wellington is celebrating Mother’s Day with new menu options including high teas.

The replete high tea selection includes spiced lamb taco, jackfruit bruschetta, cheese and curry leaf scone, and shrimp and mary rose sauce sandwich. And that’s just for starters amongst a huge range of other offerings redolent of Sri Lanka. Also on offer – as befits a tea-themed lounge – are mango strawberry tea-infused lassi, tea-infused chocolate truffle, and a Mother’s Day cookie.

Mother's Day High Tea, Willeston St. Premium $65, regular $55. dilmahtlounge.co.nz

Supplied Sit down for a sumptuous Mother’s Day lunch at Wharekauhau Luxury Lodge in South Wairarapa.

Lunch at luxury lodge

Wharekauhau is hosting a Mother’s Day Lunch where guests to the Palliser Bay retreat will be greeted with a glass of pink bubbles before sitting down to a sumptuous three-course lunch cooked by Wharekauhau’s award-winning chefs.

Complete with petits-fours, tea and coffee to round out the afternoon, it’ll be an experience fit for royalty.

$145 per person, reservations essential. wharekauhau.co.nz

Waterfront brunch

St John’s Bar and Eatery is preparing a set brunch menu with bubbles and sangria. Start off with pastries, meats, cheeses, fruit and more before moving onto granola. The main event will be eggs benedict and finish the day with brownie bites and mini strawberry pav.

“We’ll have peach puree and orange juice on the table alongside your individual bottle of bubbles, so you can choose bellini, mimosa or both.”

Sunday 11am – 1pm, $69. stjohnsbar.co.nz

Supplied The Library's Wellington on a Plate events this year include a boozy high tea with a nod to Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek and a murder mystery event, Not Only Murders In This Building.

Moira Rose style wine cocktails

The Library has been inspired by inarguably the greatest mother of the 21st century -- Moira Rose. As an advocate for The Herb Ertlinger Winery, a small local winery in Schitt's Creek that specialises in fruit wines, The Library will be serving a selection of seasonal fruit wine cocktails either alcoholic or non-alcoholic.

Also being served is a selection of American classics and 'modern' takes on classic diner fare. Think mini club sandwiches, ranch dressed crudites and pumpkin pie.

There are two sittings on Mother’s Day but tickets are selling fast.

Ticket includes nine canapés and four drinks. $70. iticket.co.nz

Piers Fuller/Stuff Trentham Racecourse is hosting a Mother’s Day afternoon tea.

Afternoon tea at the racecourse

Treat your favourite mum to a blissful afternoon at the Trentham Racecourse.

Seated in a terraced restaurant with stunning views, live music from Jade Eru, delicious grazing platter's and a full beverage menu, you will have every opportunity to celebrate how amazing your mother is.

Your Mother's Day Afternoon includes: a glass of bubbles on arrival, a grazing platter served to your table, luxury Tealyra Blooming Tea, live music and a gift bag for every mum.

Tickets $60. myguidewellington.com