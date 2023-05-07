Barista Bros double espresso drink recalled due to faulty seal

An iced coffee in a bottle has been recalled due to a packaging fault leading to a possible spoilage risk.

The 500 millilitre bottles of Barista Bros Double Espresso ice coffee, with the expiry dates between 30 September 30 and December 25, have been recalled by its owner Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand Ltd.

The company identified a packaging fault with the bottles which may prevent it from sealing properly, which could cause the product to spoil and become unfit for consumption, Barista Bros said.

No other Barista Bros products have been affected.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said there had been no reports of associated illness, however if you had consumed any of the product and have any concerns about illness, seek medical advice.

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.