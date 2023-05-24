See ya takeaways. Hi there 'fakeaways'!

HelloFresh's limited edition Burger Collection comes out in June and features delicious recipes like this cheesy pork burger and slaw, with homemade beetroot relish and zesty potato fries.

When money's too tight to mention, treats like takeaways are often the first thing that gets trimmed from the household budget. But they don't have to be off the menu altogether. What if you could serve up piping hot 'fakeaway' meals for a fraction of the cost—in less time than it takes to drive to the shops and back?

Now you can have your takeaways and save money too, with meal kit delivery service HelloFresh. HelloFresh feature more than 25 international cuisines on the menu, with the help of recipe collections like Takeaway Faves, which includes tacos, pies, poke bowls and bulgogi, pairing the flavours of your favourite fast foods with the convenience of not needing to leave the house.

Plus, now you have even more options with the arrival of an exciting limited-edition Burger Collection available on the menu at the start of June. Why pay big bucks for a gourmet burger when they're so easy and quick to make at home? Whether they feature a classic beef, lamb or pork patty, crispy fish fillets or tender chicken, burgers are always a great choice on the weekly HelloFresh menu.

SUPPLIED The Takeaway Faves collection features more than 25 international cuisines. Check out this version of a popular Japanese street food: Pork katsu and garlic rice with garlicky greens and ponzu cucumber.

Say goodbye to what's-for-dinner dilemmas. Wave ta-ta to queues. You certainly won't miss dashing out in the wet winter weather to pick up takeaways or waiting for deliveries that are cold by the time they get to your doorstep.

Say hello instead to simple step-by-step recipes, convenient pre-portioned ingredients and delicious hot dinners on the table in the twinkle of an eye.

With a HelloFresh subscription, you can select your next week's meals online from the comfort of your couch, then leave it to the team at New Zealand's leading meal kit company to do the hard work for you—buying, measuring and collating fresh, high-quality ingredients and delivering them to your doorstep at a time that's convenient to you.

Just pop the meal kit bags in the fridge and they're ready to pull out when you get home from your busy day. Not only will you save time and money, but there's peace of mind in knowing where your next meal is coming from. The recipes even come with photos to make cooking so easy even kids and teens can help out—and they'll want to when takeaway style meals are the result.

We take a closer look at two delicious favourites available from the Takeaway Faves Collection from HelloFresh:

SUPPLIED HelloFresh has knocked it out of the park with this butter chicken filo pie with roasted veggies.

Butter Chicken Filo Pie with Roasted Veggies

It's hard to imagine that a creamy butter chicken could get any yummier, but HelloFresh has knocked it out of the park by topping it with the crisp, golden pastry in this recipe. Chunks of tender chicken and caramelised roasted vegetables are lavished in a fragrant, creamy sauce, then encased in crispy filo pastry to make a hearty meal the whole family will enjoy.

Pork Katsu & Garlic Rice with Garlicky Greens & Ponzu Cucumber

Everyone loves katsu, and this version of the popular Japanese street food is packed with flavour and crunch. The crumbed pork schnitzel is drizzled with tangy katsu sauce and served on a bed of garlic rice with stir-fried greens and a side of refreshing quick-pickled cucumber. It takes just six easy steps to get this meal from the HelloFresh box to the table.

To check out the full HelloFresh selection of Takeaway Faves and catch the limited-edition burger collection while it's hot, visit https://www.hellofresh.co.nz/recipes/takeaway-recipes.