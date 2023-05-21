Like pavlova, but in West Africa: Which country cooks jollof rice best?

One of my earliest memories after moving to Aotearoa is the many hours Mum spent behind the stove.

Tomatoes, onions, spices, and meat all went into a large, heavy-bottomed pot filled with rice, for a dish that we call ‘jollof’ – a staple in our Ghanaian culture, and across West Africa.

Jollof was on the table more often than not; looking back, it was Mum’s way of retaining a small but signifiant part of home in a new environment.

Every west African country has at least one variation of jollof rice. The ingredients and preparations vary, and there is a long-standing debate about which country makes the best jollof.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Mildred Armah is a Stuff reporter of Ghanaian descent.

The main contenders in the west African rice wars are Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Cameroon. It’s a centuries-old contest: the origins of jollof rice can be traced to the 14th-century Jolof Empire​, covering parts of what is now Senegal, Mauritania and The Gambia​.

So who makes it best? It depends who you ask.

Debora Amenudzi​​ a fellow Ghanaian, says: “[It’s] Ghanian jollof. We cook it differently and so it tastes much better.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Debora Amenudzi is the face behind Elohim Kitchen, a takeaway service that offers an extensive range of homemade Ghanaian dishes.

Amenudzi is the founder of Elohim Kitchen​, a home-based takeaway service offering authentic Ghanaian cuisine.

The bestsellers on her menu are beef and spinach stews, the latter called kontomire stew​ and known to Nigerians as egusi​.

It can be prepared in a variety of ways; in my Fante tribe​ the steamed cocoyam leaves are grounded with melon seeds, onions, pepper, tomato, spices and topped with palm nut oil.

It can be served with a variety of dishes including steamed rice, cooked yam and plantain​ – a large, starchy fruit similar to a banana.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Debora Amenudzi with a hot plate of deep-fried plantain – a large, starchy fruit similar to a banana.

Amenudzi often travels miles to get the right ingredients.

“It’s really difficult because people have to bring it from Africa for us to be able to get it. I live in Flat Bush and I will travel to Henderson and the North Shore chasing people that sell the right ingredients.”

A chef by profession, Mizero often caters at different markets including Africa Day events.

“I’ve always loved cooking. I think it’s good for people to get to know African cuisine ... and the response has been amazing. Every event I’ve catered, our food has sold out.”

Africa Day, held each May 25, commemorates the founding of African Unity – now known as the African Union – in 1963. Now, it’s been expanded to Africa Month in Aotearoa, with events spanning several weeks.

Adorate Mizero​​, Auckland Council’s connected communities programme coordinator, says the expanded celebrations allow more time to reflect on Africa’s vast diversity.

Andi Crown/Supplied Adorate Mizero is Auckland Council’s connected communities programme coordinator.

Originally from Burundi, Mizero and her parents arrived in New Zealand in the late 90s as refugees.

“Africa Month is a lovely way to not only celebrate my heritage but to open it up to the wider community. It’s a way of bringing people together not just from the continent, but for everyone who identifies as black and those who want to learn more about our diverse cultures.”

Yeshi Desta​, founder of My Mother’s Kitchen​ – a catering business offering authentic homemade Ethiopian meals - never misses an Africa Month celebration.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Yeshi Desta is the founder of My Mother’s Kitchen​ – a catering business offering authentic homemade Ethiopian meals.

For her, food is all about sharing.

“When I first went to a restaurant in New Zealand after moving here over 20 years ago, I noticed people didn’t share. Meals were ordered from à la carte menus and what's mine is mine and yours is yours. It’s very different from my culture where we do a lot of sharing dishes.

“We call it Mesob​ which is a large food tray. A group of people, usually five or six, sit around a table with the tray at the centre. The idea is you don’t eat alone whether you’re with family or friends. We eat with our hands, and it's a nice way to taste so many different things. Food tastes so much better when it’s shared.”

Common Ethiopian dishes served on communal platters include pancake-like bread called injera –a popular East African dish.

Injera is traditionally made with teff​ flour, the world’s tiniest grain, and can be served with a combination of salads, gravy and sauce.

Desta’s favourite meal to serve with injera is spicy Ethiopian chicken stew known as doro wat​. It’s made using berbere​, a fiery Ethiopian spice blend, cooked into minced onion, garlic and ginger with chicken and boiled egg then added to the sauce.

“It's a very colourful meal and a lot of the ingredients can be substituted to suit dietary requirements,” she says.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff In Yeshi Desta’s Ethiopian culture, food is placed on a large tray called Mesob, and shared.

Desta learned cooking from her mum at a young age.

“I use my mum’s recipe hence the name, ‘My Mother’s Kitchen’. But I’ve always been an entertainer. I love cooking and I love to share food. It brings me a lot of happiness.

“A lot of people when they try my food, they say, ‘oh my God’ and are surprised at how tasteful it is. I want more Kiwis to experience our food, which is why I’m trying to get it out there.”

For Lameez Salie​, founder of Meezie's Kitchen​, cooking is a skill she inherited from her ancestors.

Supplied Lameez Salie​ is the founder of Meezie's Kitchen - a takeaway service offering Cape Malay and South African dishes.

“I can trace it back three generations. My grandmother loved cooking and worked from home, my mother did it for 25 years, and after I had my daughters, I decided to try and sell food from home as well.”

Originally from South Africa, Salie’s forebears are Indonesian Malaysian, and she serves mostly Cape Malay dishes. Cape Malays are an ethnic group in South Africa.

Her favourite dish to have on a Sunday morning is a traditional Cape Malay pastry called koe'sister.​ It’s similar to a doughnut and made with sweet spices like cinnamon and cardamom.

Lameez Salie/Supplied Koe'sister is similar to a doughnut and made with sweet spices like cinnamon and cardamom.

“Another favourite of mine is a popular street food called the masala​ steak sandwich made with chops spice, onions, tomato and marinated steak.

"I also like what we call salomie​, which is either a steak or mince roti. I make the roti from scratch and depending on the curry, it’s usually made with honey, tomato, coriander, sugar and vinegar.”

Common spices used in meals differ according to regions in South Africa says Salie, but the most common are cumin, coriander, garam masala, cinnamon and cardamom.

“I hope there continues to be an interest in trying the different flavours from the continent. I’ve been really surprised with the turnout at our annual African markets and the support from different ethnicities. I hope it continues.”