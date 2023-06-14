Wellington's Chaat Street sets a new course for authentic Indian food

Owner Vaibhav Vishen at Chaat Street aimed to reinvent the way Kiwis enjoy Indian cuisine.

One of Wellington’s most popular new restaurants eschews the idea of ‘cheap and cheerful’ Indian fare, offering street food fit for an emperor.

Chaat Street by Vaibhav Vishen​ serves tapas-style plates of selected Indian cuisine using high quality ingredients painstakingly prepared.

Vishen said the name chaat meaning “to lick” was used in relation to a style of food originating in India after the British defeated the Mughal emperors.

“A lot of these royal chefs who were cooking in royal kitchens were disbanded and took to the streets eventually.

“They started these little food centres off the street cooking food.”

Vishen said this cuisine was often quite highly salted back in those days to prevent illness.

“After people had finished eating their meals they would have residue salt on their hands, and they would lick it off.”

“It’s now a blanket term used for all street foods.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Chaat Street staff hard at work in the kitchen.

There are hundreds of dishes in this style in Vishen’s native India, and they inspired that concept behind Chaat Street.

“We thought that it was probably one type of cuisine that has never crossed the Indian borders.”

He said they purposely aimed at the fine-dining market where they could provide smaller portions with the highest quality ingredients.

“I think historically Indian food has primarily been perceived as curries and naan. The idea here was to break that stereotype.

“Asian cuisines went in a direction of being ‘cheap and cheerful’ and that changed the whole dynamic of Indian food.”

Supplied The delicious Papri Chaat at Chaat Street.

Vishen said they were lucky that the awareness and style of food that they were doing was well accepted by Wellingtonians.

“Why I fell in love with Wellington from the get-go, was the cultural fabric, which is very similar to how it is in Kashmir.

“Beside everyone knowing everyone, the way people come across is not just on the surface, it’s a very genuine relationship that we have built up.”

Born and bred in the Kashmir province of India, Vishen is a qualified software engineer and was trained as a chef at Le Cordon Bleu New Zealand in Wellington.

“I used to be a software developer but eventually moved in to culinary arts.”

One of the books he remembered reading while back in India was The Raj at Table by noted Wellington food critic David Burton​, who ended up being one of Vishen’s professors at Le Cordon Bleu.

He said his varied background has led to where he is now.

“It has only helped me think differently, work differently, and create differently.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Chaat St is located on the corner of Willis and Dixon St.

Located on the corner of Dixon and Willis streets, Chaat Street is open for lunch and dinner.

The menu evolves monthly to reflect the seasons, and showcases a new dish from the hundreds of street-style Indian foods available.

There is now a Chaat Street by Vaibhav Vishen restaurant in Auckland, which recently opened in the suburb of Parnell.