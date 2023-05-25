Winning news for beer and cider fans

Thirty of Aotearoa's hottest beers and ciders have just hit the chiller shelves.

If you've ever stood before a wall of colourfully labelled beer cans wondering just what to pick, the country's best judges have got you covered for the next month.

A team of 29 judges has whittled down more than 700 entries in the New World Beer & Cider Awards to an elite Top 30, making your choices so much easier.

The competition is judged blind, which means the best beer and cider tasters in the country have no idea what brand they are judging and the results are based on the quality of the brew in the glass in front of them.

Effectively they've done the hard yards on your behalf, analysing and discussing every entry before deciding if it's good enough for New World customers.

Paramount in their decision-making is great flavour - they give the highest marks to beers and ciders they think people will enjoy. That means you can choose with confidence from a range of styles, including non-alcoholic and low carb offerings.

SUPPLIED New World Beer & Cider Awards Chair of Judges, Michael Donaldson.

Chair of judges Michael Donaldson has written tasting notes to go with the Top 30 to further help you map a path to something your tastebuds will love.

"It's a great idea to pick up the brochure, or check out the New World website, read the notes and circle a few that appeal to you. We have everything from sour and fruity, to sweet and chocolatey, smoky to hoppy, zero alcohol to high octane."

Top of the hops

New Zealand style pilsners are real people pleasers. They're light and crisp like lager but have the extra dimension of fragrant New Zealand hops and a touch of sweet malt for balance. There's two great NZ-hopped pilsners in the line-up from two distinctive brands: Lakeman Primate Pilsner and Parrotdog Sundog.

In fact, Lakeman Primate Pilsner is so good it was named Supreme Beer for 2023. "It's vibrant, bright, hoppy and delicious," says Donaldson, "with the added romance of being brewed on a working farm — you don't get much more Kiwi than that."

SUPPLIED James and Elissa Cooper (right and middle) and Head Brewer Rory Donovan (left) of Lakeman celebrating their Supreme win

Haze is still the craze

The hazy beer phenomenon shows no signs of wavering and there are five great hazies to choose from including three from first-winners Double Vision, Ruapehu Brewing Co and Shining Peak and two from Auckland's Urbanaut, who had a great competition.

Donaldson recommends newcomers to beer should try a hazy, first to see what all the fuss is about, and second to experience the delicious tropical fruit juice flavour of these beers. For a lighter style of hazy, he suggests Miramar's Double Vision Mouth Party, with its extremely cool can art, or the lovely Petite Pegasus, from Shining Peak in Taranaki. "This is high on flavour but slightly lower on ABV than your typical hazy at 4.2%."

Dedicated haze fans should check out Ruapehu Brewing's Unlimited Vis, which he describes as "grunty" or Urbanaut's sleek Silver City, made with the world's most popular hop variety, Citra.

SUPPLIED (L to R) Ruapehu Brewing Unlimited Vis, Parrotdog Sundog, Bootleg Late Night Monk Fight, Lakeman Primate Pilsner and Urbanaut Bronx Double IPA.

For the craft beer geek

Bootleg Brewing in Matangi have two beers in the Top 30, including Late Night Monk Fight, which is a Belgian-style quadruple. This big, booming beer with layers of intertwined sweet and spicy flavours is a must-try and one that could be cellared for a few years.

Meanwhile fans of big, bold IPAs will thoroughly enjoy The Bronx Double IPA from Urbanaut or the well-named Skull Cracker from Baylands Brewery in Petone.

A cider joy

The ciders in this year's competition range from the esoteric and elegant The Pilgrim from Paytners - a traditional cider that will appeal to cider purists and chardonnay drinkers alike, to fun and bombastic fruit explosions like Cherry Bomb from Morningcider in Auckland and Tart Rhubarb from Mount Brewing in Mount Maunganui.

SUPPLIED (L to R) Mount Brewing Tart Rhubarb Cider, Paynter's Cider The Pilgrim Dry Cider, Ashahi Super Dry 0%, Zeffer 0% Passionfruit Cider and Morningcider Cherry Bomb. ‌

0% alcohol, 100% flavour

The growth of the non-alcoholic market continues at pace and the competition recognises that with a separate category for low and no-alcohol beer and cider. Donaldson said the judges in this competition were among the first in Aotearoa to taste Asahi's just-released 0% version of their top-selling Super Dry.

"If you didn't know this was a zero it would be hard to pick," says Donaldson. Zeffer's 0% Passionfruit Cider is in the same category, delivering bright, pinging passionfruit and genuine cider flavour without a drop of alcohol in sight.

Shop the 2023 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30 online at newworld.co.nz/Top30 and in store now.