MPI investigating complaints of undercooked chicken sold at McDonald's

A Christchurch mother says her son was given undercooked chicken nuggets in a McDonald's order.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is investigating complaints of undercooked chicken being sold at McDonald’s stores around New Zealand.

“New Zealand Food Safety is aware of a number of complaints relating to chicken at various MacDonald’s stores,” NZ Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle confirmed to Stuff on Friday.

“We cannot go into detail about ongoing investigations, but we are looking at each complaint on its merits.”

The ministry were investigating less than 10 customer complaints from all McDonald’s stores.

Stuff reported at least four customers being sold undercooked chicken nuggets and burgers at McDonald’s locations in Auckland and Christchurch since March.

Arbuckle said any customers with concerns around unsafe food should keep a sample of the product.

“It can be difficult to assess food safety risk based on pictures on social media as we do not know when they were taken.

“We encourage anyone who has eaten unsafe food to keep a sample of the food and contact us directly. This will help us move quickly to manage any potential wider food safety risk.”

McDonald’s said it would follow the MPI’s process but had nothing else to say.

Food safety expert Prof Phil Bremer said the sale of unsafe meat came with a significant health risk.

“The risk is that consumers get exposed to pathogens, pathogenic bacteria for example with chicken campylobacter and salmonella, those bacteria can make you sick and in the worst cases could lead to death.”

Supplied Stuff has heard from four customers who found the chicken they ordered from McDonald's stores in Christchurch and Auckland was raw or undercooked.

Bremer, who is the chief scientist at the NZ Food Safety, Science and Research Centre, said human error was the most likely cause of a fast food joint’s failing to meet food safety standards.

He said investigations usually looked to identify a breakdown in a restaurant’s food safety system, whether that was a lack of equipment, training or time. Once this was identified they would be encouraged to rectify to this.

Fast food restaurants should have a food control plan which informs staff how to safely handle food, how long to cook it for and at what temperature, Bremer said.

“If the procedures are followed the chicken should be cooked to a suitable internal temperature that means it’s cooked but also means the pathogens that could be there are killed.

“If something goes wrong, either a staff member hasn’t followed the procedures, or the timers not working, they’ve misread the timer, or the cookers not got the right temperature then it could result in food being undercooked and posing a health risk.”

Bremer said staff training was key as they should know the importance of what they do and what to do if something goes wrong in the kitchen.

The cases of undercooked chicken

In March, an Aucklander became the victim of uncooked McDonald’s chook, after she purchased a cold, raw, 10-pack of chicken nuggets from the Balmoral branch.

Anna Wheeler’s daughter was eating the chicken nuggets when she told her mother they tasted like they hadn’t been cooked.

She asked her to pass her a nugget and saw that they were completely raw, so she jumped in the car and presented the evidence of the uncooked nuggets to the store manager.

A McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying they “immediately investigated and identified that the product had been lifted from the fryer early in error”.

On May 2, Sara Screw visited New Lynn McDonald's on Memorial Drive at 9.45pm, where she purchased a McSpicy Bacon Deluxe, a new spin on McDonald’s classic McChicken.

Screw and her sister – who ate a cooked McChicken – drove home to tuck into their meal, when Screw realised something was off.

She said the burger “tasted funny, and it was very chewy”, then she opened up the patty and found that it was completely raw.

Screw suffered severe stomach cramps throughout the night of May 2, and didn’t get to sleep until 5am the next day. She filed a complaint to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A Christchurch mum was left dealing with a sick child, after chicken nuggets purchased from Hillmorton McDonald’s turned out to be undercooked.

Anna Cooper ordered the nuggets from the McDonald’s on the evening of May 22, but only noticed they were not properly cooked after her son had already eaten one.

The next day he fell sick and vomited on several occasions, she said.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said they were treating the complaint “very seriously” and the restaurant management immediately instigated an investigation.

Spicy nuggets sold “completely raw”

A Christchurch woman, who did not want to be named, said she ordered a 10 pack of spicy chicken nuggets at the Sydenham McDonald’s drive through about 7pm on April 17.

She said when she got home and bit into a nugget she immediately noticed the texture was wrong and spat it out – upon investigating the other nuggets she found they were completely raw.

The woman called the store to complain immediately and said she was told staff had already been made aware of the problem by another customer’s complaint.

She was offered to come back for a fresh batch of nuggets which she declined, however, she did accept a voucher.

Have you had an undercooked chook experience? Email us at newsroom@stuff.co.nz