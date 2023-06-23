We ate HelloFresh for a week and here’s what it looked like

A Kiwi family puts meal kit delivery service HelloFresh through its paces—and is surprised by the results. They share their experience here with Stuff.

It's a Tuesday evening in May when our family of four gathers around the laptop to choose our meals for the following week. We're not always this organised, but with work commitments and exams looming, we're keen to avoid the usual slippage into expensive takeaways and panic trips to the supermarket. We're also keen to get our teens more excited about cooking for the family once a week.

So we've signed up to HelloFresh and now we're doing the fun part—browsing the selection of meals and add-ons to decide what we're going to eat.

The website helpfully suggests meal preferences as we sign up, including Calorie Smart, Flexitarian and High Protein. We choose Quick & Easy and Family Friendly, and it takes only minutes to order five meals for four people as our selected meal preference pulls our preferred recipes to the top.

A text on Sunday morning reminds us that our box will be delivered that day, and gives us a two-hour window so we can make sure we're home. Then right on cue, a second text lets us know it's on our back doorstep.

Jane Binsley The HelloFresh Market offers a selection of desserts, sides, snacks and more, including this fruit kit and the two-to-a-pack Ham & Cheese Croissants.

Unpacking the meal kit bags into the fridge is easy, with each meal in a separate paper bag, and all the chilled items nestled safely in an insulated paper cool pouch with ice packs. We've also ordered a few add-ons you can select, which include desserts, sides, snacks and more. The Fruit Kit contains a selection of 14 pieces of fruit, including apples, oranges, mandarins and pears—all the perfect size for lunchboxes—so that goes straight in the fruit bowl.

Jane Binsley The Homestyle Chorizo Filo Pie with Roasted Potato & Leek is surprisingly easy to make and the perfect comfort food.

Day One: Monday

It's been a big party weekend so we're feeling like comfort food for dinner. The Homestyle Chorizo Filo Pie with Roasted Potato & Leek fits the bill perfectly, and it's surprisingly easy to make. The little step-by-step photos on the recipe card ensure the process is foolproof, even for beginner cooks. The result is the perfect hearty, warming meal we need on this cold winter evening.

Jane Binsley Within half an hour, our 16-year-old is serving up steaming hot bowls of Sticky Chinese-Style Pork Noodles with Greens & Crispy Shallots.

Day Two: Tuesday

It's dark by the time we arrive home, so we rifle through the HelloFresh recipe cards looking for the quickest meal we can find. Within half an hour, our 16-year-old is serving up steaming hot bowls of Sticky Chinese-Style Pork Noodles with Greens & Crispy Shallots. The combination of oyster and plum sauces with sweet soy seasoning delivers a richly flavoured meal and the garnish of crispy shallots adds a savoury crunch. There's even some left over for lunch the next day.

Jane Binsley The Beef Rump & Garlic-Peppercorn Butter with Garlicky Veggies & Mash makes you feel like you're at a restaurant.

Day Three: Wednesday

It's our token male's turn to cook, so it's hardly surprising when he chooses to make the Beef Rump & Garlic-Peppercorn Butter with Garlicky Veggies & Mash. We plate it up just like the photo on the recipe card and pretend we're at a restaurant. The peppery garlic butter on the steak and the sliced almonds on the greens take it up a notch from everyday meat and three veg.

Day Four: Thursday

Risotto has a bad rap for requiring endless stirring and attention, but HelloFresh has nailed that with its Prawn & Leek Risotto with Basil Pesto & Garlic Pangrattato by getting us to stir together the ingredients then pop the whole thing in the oven. It's a stress-free way to make one of our favourite meals, and the option to swap out the prawns for chorizo makes it super-versatile.

Jane Binsley The Cheesy Venison & Beef Burger with Bacon Jam, Spiced Potato Fries & Truffle Mayo offers gourmet taste for affordable prices.

Day Five: Friday

At the moment, HelloFresh is also offering a selection of Takeaway Faves, and we couldn't go past this week's burger offering – the Cheesy Venison & Beef Burger with Bacon Jam, Spiced Potato Fries & Truffle Mayo. Our local gourmet burger bar charges over $20 for a burger like this, plus another $10 a punnet for chips, so we're winning already.

Jane Binsley The Ready-to-Heat Beef Lasagne from the Market menu just needs a pop in the microwave for creamy and delicious goodness.

Day Six: Saturday

The teens are home alone tonight, so they pop the Ready-to-Heat Beef Lasagne from the add-ons section in the microwave and report that it's creamy and delicious.

Day Seven: Sunday

After a well-earned sleep-in, we have our last HelloFresh meal for brunch. The Ham & Cheese Croissants we ordered as an add-on come two-to-a-pack, accompanied by a generous amount of sliced ham and tasty cheese and sachets of mayonnaise.

The Verdict

There was a lot less packaging than we expected, and we managed to reuse, recycle or compost just about everything—there was even a paper cool pouch that we could recycle kerbside.

We found out that since HelloFresh uses pre-portioned ingredients, customers produce on average 21% less food waste by weight than when cooking with store-bought ingredients.

Overall we've been impressed by the variety, quality and size of our HelloFresh meals this week. It was such a relief to know where our next meal was coming from each night, and a fun project to work on as a family. We'll be back!

